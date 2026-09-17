Uber Ordered to Pay $40 Million to Parents of Passenger Killed on Freeway

Retired Judge Richard A. Stone ordered Uber and driver Vu Tran to pay $40 million to the parents of 23-year-old Emily Normandin-Parker, concluding that the ride-hailing giant bears legal responsibility for its driver’s erratic and dangerous conduct after an arbitration proceeding.

A Tragic Night on State Route 73

The sequence of events that ended in tragedy unfolded in 2023. Emily Normandin-Parker, a 2022 UCLA graduate, was taking an Uber home alongside her friend Luna Moore following a night out in Southern California, according to details revealed during the arbitration process. As the trip progressed, Moore became sick in the back seat. Rather than seeking a safe off-ramp or commercial parking lot, driver Vu Tran pulled the vehicle over onto a gore point—the hazardous, triangular paved buffer area directly adjacent to a freeway off-ramp on State Route 73 in Orange County.

Arbitrator Richard A. Stone explicitly categorized that stopping spot in his written decision as an “unsafe and illegal” location. Instead of offering assistance or displaying concern for his passengers, Tran immediately began arguing with Moore over a cleaning fee. According to the arbitration findings, Tran demanded money and forced both intoxicated women out of the car onto the active freeway infrastructure. While an argument persisted beside the vehicle, Normandin-Parker entered the freeway lanes and was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

GPS data presented during the legal proceedings exposed chilling details about the driver’s immediate priorities. Rather than stopping to render aid, check on the injured passenger, or call emergency services from the scene, Tran’s vehicle drove directly past Normandin-Parker’s body. He then took the very next exit to call Uber support specifically to log a claim for his cleaning fee. Stone described Tran’s testimony during the hearings as “largely — in fact, almost entirely — incredible and unbelievable,” noting that the driver demonstrated “far more worry for his new car than he did for his passengers.”

Dismantling the Technology Company Defense

Uber’s legal team aggressively argued during the proceedings that the corporation is merely a software platform connecting independent users, and therefore insulated from liability for driver misconduct. Furthermore, the defense invoked Proposition 22—the 2020 California ballot measure that permits gig-economy apps to classify drivers as independent contractors rather than traditional employees.

Judge Stone decisively rejected both arguments. The arbitrator concluded that Uber functions fundamentally as a transportation provider that offers public transit services via its mobile software, dictates fare pricing, and actively manages core elements of the passenger experience. Consequently, Stone held Uber jointly and severally liable under common carrier doctrines, ruling that the company must answer for Tran’s negligence. Alongside the $40 million award granted evenly to Normandin-Parker’s parents—Carol Normandin and Ken Parker, who will each receive $20 million—Moore was separately awarded $300,000 for her ordeal.

Photo: yahoo.com

Compounding the liability findings, attorneys representing the family presented alarming records demonstrating that Uber had received prior warnings regarding Tran behind the wheel. Arbitration evidence showed historical rider complaints detailing harrowing experiences with the same driver. One passenger characterized a trip with Tran as “the least safe” ride they had ever encountered, while another flatly reported that “he cannot drive.” Ken Parker highlighted these red flags in a televised interview with ABC News, noting that complaints ranged from erratic maneuvering and nearly striking pedestrians to driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

The Fight for Accountability and Industry Reform

Speaking publicly about the ordeal, the parents revealed that corporate representatives initially attempted to keep the arbitration outcome under wraps, offering a non-disparagement agreement backed by a severe $10 million penalty clause. Refusing to be silenced, the family chose to pursue transparency.

Photo: abcnews.com

The proceeds from the landmark arbitration will be channeled directly into the Emily Normandin-Parker Foundation.

In response to the ruling, an Uber spokesperson maintained that the arbitrator erred in holding the company legally accountable, while noting that the organization has since adjusted its safety guidelines to give drivers clearer instructions regarding appropriate drop-off zones.