Badenoch brings in lawyers to challenge government after Tory council’s 94% tax hike

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch instructed lawyers on September 17, 2026, to challenge Government funding cuts. The cuts forced Tory-run Wandsworth Council to announce a 94 per cent council tax increase, leaving a historic £137 million financial gap. Badenoch claims Labour is redirecting funds to areas that vote for them.

The Conservative Party has taken legal steps over local government funding reductions that triggered a near-doubling of council tax in a prominent London borough. According to Dailymail reporting, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch announced on September 17, 2026, that she had directed lawyers to evaluate a court challenge against the Government’s decision.

Wandsworth Council Faces a 94 Per Cent Council Tax Surge

Wandsworth Council announced a 94 per cent council tax rise earlier in the week, following a 40 per cent reduction in its central government funding administered under Labour. Residents in the borough currently pay £1,020 a year for Band D council tax, an amount split evenly between the local authority and the Mayor of London. Under the new proposals, the council’s £510 share is set to surge by £958, while the Mayor’s portion remains unchanged. This adjustment will push the total annual bill to £1,978.

Badenoch criticised the scale of the increase during an appearance on BBC Newsnight, arguing that it places an unfair burden on family budgets. She stated that homeowners are being penalised because of how local constituencies vote, describing the fiscal pressure as an intentional redirection of public money.

We have actually instructed lawyers, as the Conservative Party, to see if we can challenge the government on this decision. Because what it looks like Labour is doing is taking money from areas that don’t vote Labour and giving it to places that do vote Labour. And I think that’s completely wrong. I think it is outrageous. So we’re talking to lawyers. Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party Leader

Historic Financial Gaps and Housing Secretary Reforms

The funding crisis traces back to a spending review published in the summer by the incoming Conservative administration at the town hall. That report concluded that the borough inherited the largest government cuts, the largest projected overspending and the largest predicted budget gap in Wandsworth’s history from the previous Labour administration.

Badenoch linked the £137 million financial shortfall directly to reforms championed by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, which allocate a greater share of resources to Labour-supporting areas in the north. The spending review alleged that the previous local Labour administration balanced budgets by drawing down reserves, expanded staff numbers by 14 per cent after taking power in 2022, and borrowed heavily without increasing local revenues. Without immediate intervention, the review warned that the borough’s council tax would have to increase by more than 230 per cent to fully balance the books.

A Political Battle Over Low-Tax Legacy

Wandsworth holds symbolic importance within British conservative politics. Historically known as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite borough, the area was long synonymous with low council tax. However, town hall reports indicate that incoming Labour ministers viewed that structural advantage as a problem rather than a positive attribute. The Conservative Party gained control of the council from Labour in May after holding it for a single term, only to inherit the current deficit.

With legal action now underway, the Conservative leadership aims to test whether central government funding formulas can be challenged. As legal teams review the government’s criteria, residents face the prospect of bills nearly doubling while local leaders trade blame over past spending and revenue management.