UN: US Likely Committed War Crimes in Attacks on Iranian School

United Nations investigators announced on Wednesday, September 17, 2026, that two United States military strikes in Iran on February 28 likely constitute war crimes. The attacks include a deadly raid on a primary school in Minab that killed 157 people and a separate strike on Lamerd.

The Minab School Attack and the Question of Military Necessity

The deadliest incident under UN scrutiny occurred in the southern Iranian city of Minab, where a primary school was struck on February 28. According to UN findings cited by NOS and international reporting, 157 people lost their lives, a significant portion of them children. Independent digital investigations by Bellingcat and The New York Times previously indicated that the munitions used were likely American Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Here is why that matters: the school sat immediately adjacent to a complex belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Investigators believe this military installation was the intended target. But the attacking forces failed to exercise necessary precautions to verify the target’s current operational status. The location had housed a school since 2016, physically separated from the military base by a solid wall. Investigators concluded the strike relied on outdated intelligence, resulting in devastating civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, a second U.S. strike hit a residential area and a sportcomplex in Lamerd, resulting in 22 civilian deaths, including five children, according to local accounts. While Washington has disputed responsibility for the Lamerd incident, investigations into the Minab school strike remain active within the U.S. military apparatus.

Parallel Atrocities and Nationwide Repression

The same UN dossier places severe blame on Tehran for domestic abuses. Investigators documented widespread state violence during the suppression of nationwide protests in December and January. Across all 31 Iranian provinces, security forces killed an estimated 3,038 demonstrators, while injuring roughly 25,000 others.

But there is a grim toll beyond the streets. Thousands of protesters faced arbitrary arrest, detention, and systemic torture. Judicial authorities have accelerated capital punishment under the guise of state security threats. At least 58 individuals have been executed since the beginning of the year, with an additional 70 prisoners facing imminent execution.

Overview of Casualties and Incidents Under UN Investigation Incident / Event Date Casualties Reported Primary Attributing Body / Finding Minab School Strike February 28, 2026 157 dead (including children) UN investigators (Likely US war crime) Lamerd Strike February 28, 2026 22 dead (including 5 children) UN investigators (US responsibility disputed) December-January Protests Crackdown Late 2025 – Early 2026 3,038+ dead, 25,000 injured UN investigators (Iranian crimes against humanity) State Executions 2026 (Year-to-date) 58 executed, 70 facing death penalty UN investigators (State security prosecutions)

Geopolitical Fallout and the Diplomatic Gridlock

This UN assessment arrives at a volatile moment for international diplomacy in the Middle East. With U.S. President Donald Trump publicly weighing sweeping measures against the Iranian regime—remarking that he faces a pivotal decision regarding the total neutralization of the state—the release of these findings complicates the strategic calculus in Washington.

Investigators built their conclusions on extensive fieldwork, interviewing 73 direct witnesses, analyzing official documents, and reviewing satellite imagery alongside multimedia files. The UN mission has issued a direct appeal to both Washington and Tehran to halt hostilities immediately, emphasizing that ordinary Iranian citizens bear the heaviest burden of the escalating conflict and domestic repression.

The Broader Global Stakes

The coming weeks will test whether international pressure can alter the trajectory of the conflict. For now, the civilian population in Iran remains caught between a relentless state security apparatus and the devastating collateral footprint of foreign military intervention.