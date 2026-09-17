US Approves Potential Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia

Valued at an estimated $24.3 billion, the diplomatic and defense milestone alters the strategic balance in the Middle East. Regional and international outlets, including Al Jazeera, Asharq Bloomberg, and Asharq Al-Awsat, reported the authorization.

State Department Approves $24.3 Billion F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia

Bureaucratic hurdles and congressional reviews still stand in the way.

Breaking Down the Lockheed Martin Airframe Package

Comprehensive coverage by Sabq Electronic Newspaper details the prospective agreement. The deal centers on 48 fifth-generation F-35 multirole fighters. The $24.3 billion price tag covers much more than just the airframes manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Navigating Congressional Oversight and Bilateral Talks

The State Department’s green light marks a crucial procedural threshold, but it does not represent a finalized contract.

Major arms sales must undergo rigorous congressional oversight under United States foreign policy guidelines. Lawmakers hold a designated window to review the notification, raise objections, or propose blockades.

Modernizing the Royal Saudi Air Force

Equipping the Royal Saudi Air Force with fifth-generation stealth technology aligns with long-term modernization efforts within the Gulf.

Reporting by Asharq Al-Awsat underscores that the move highlights evolving security cooperation agreements designed to counter persistent regional threats and ensure air superiority.

Geopolitical Realities and the Qualitative Military Edge

Transferring America’s premier combat aircraft to Riyadh carries profound geopolitical implications.

Advancing this potential sale signals a recalibration of Washington’s strategic priorities, acknowledging Riyadh’s role in economic and security partnerships.

Manufacturing Backlogs and the Procurement Horizon

Despite significant momentum generated by the State Department’s approval, the path from authorization to operational deployment is lengthy.

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