Anita Sokołowska Opens Up About Leaving “Przyjaciółki

Former star Anita Sokołowska, who departed the show in its 22nd season with her final episode airing in September 2023, revealed in a recent interview that the cancellation news brought her no surprise, having emotionally closed the chapter long ago.

The Bottom Line The End of an Era: Polsat confirmed “Przyjaciółki” will not return, bringing a definitive close to a production that shaped Polish television since 2012.

Polsat confirmed “Przyjaciółki” will not return, bringing a definitive close to a production that shaped Polish television since 2012. A Long Time Coming: Anita Sokołowska admitted the cancellation came as no shock, having distanced herself from the project well before the final decision.

Anita Sokołowska admitted the cancellation came as no shock, having distanced herself from the project well before the final decision. Selective Bonds: While maintaining a tight, fiercely loyal bond with co-star Małgorzata Socha, Sokołowska chose a quieter path away from the wider cast to protect her personal time and creative energy.

Looking Back at 26 Seasons of a Polsat Titan

Alongside Małgorzata Socha, Joanna Liszowska, and Magdalena Stużyńska, Anita Sokołowska defined an entire era of Polish serialized drama.

Yet, Sokołowska previously admitted that heading to the set had simply become exhausting. By the time her character was written out—prompting a very public heartbreak from on-screen counterpart Małgorzata Socha, who confessed her television heart broke when the character was killed off—the actress was already looking toward new creative horizons.

Navigating Life Beyond the Set

Here is the kicker: stepping away from a cultural juggernaut doesn’t mean staying trapped in its orbit. In her interview with Kozaczek, Sokołowska laid bare her current detachment from the show’s final narrative arcs, noting that she no longer tracks the destinies of the characters she once brought to life. “I am already so emotionally outside of this project that it is hard for me to answer that question,” she shared regarding the final season.

Photo: voxfm.pl

That emotional detachment extends behind the scenes as well. Her relationship with Małgorzata Socha remains an exception, anchored by a deep, protective mutual trust. “We can call each other just like that, chat about something, we support each other strongly… we know a lot of different things about each other from the past, and that always stays a secret between us,” Sokołowska explained, adding a warm dedication to Socha.

Key Milestones in the “Przyjaciółki” Broadcast History Milestone Details Series Premiere 2012 (Polsat) Total Seasons 26 Seasons Sokołowska’s Departure Season 22 (Final episode aired September 2023) Cancellation Announcement November 28, 2025

Protecting Space and Sanity in the Polish Television Ecosystem

Maintaining high-intensity television schedules requires a psychological trade-off that few outside the industry truly grasp. When asked about her current ties to fellow cast members Joanna Liszowska and Magdalena Stużyńska, Sokołowska offered a refreshingly honest assessment that cuts through standard PR pleasantries. She maintains casual, friendly contact with them, but refuses to force constant communication.

Photo: plotek.pl

“You are not able to maintain contacts with everyone afterwards, call, talk, because your head would fall off and break,” the actress stated candidly. Instead, she has chosen a deliberate path of carving out quiet time and personal space. For Sokołowska, that mental breathing room is non-negotiable—it fuels her continued artistic growth, allows her to raise her son with intention, and keeps her grounded in a demanding profession.

As Polish television adjusts to life without its Sunday-night cornerstone, Sokołowska’s journey stands as a blueprint for artistic reinvention. By walking away before creative burnout takes over and fiercely guarding her personal boundaries, she proves that the most successful career move an actor can make is knowing precisely when the curtain should fall.