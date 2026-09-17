Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine Municipal Library Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The municipal library of Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a public open house event on Saturday, September 19, 2026, running from 14h to 17h. Located in the Haut-Rhin region, the cultural institution houses a collection of 7,000 books, magazines, and comic books, supported annually by municipal funding to refresh its catalogue.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: The municipal library of Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine marks four decades of community service on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The municipal library of Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine marks four decades of community service on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The Collection: The facility maintains an active inventory of 7,000 items, including books, periodicals, and bande dessinées.

The facility maintains an active inventory of 7,000 items, including books, periodicals, and bande dessinées. The Celebration: Afternoon festivities feature children’s dragon puppet workshops, quizzes, games, and a tribute to long-serving staff member Myriam Bode.

Four Decades of Community Culture in Haut-Rhin

Local municipal libraries often serve as the beating heart of small-town cultural engagement. In Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine, a commune nestled in the Haut-Rhin department of France, the local lending library has reached a significant milestone. According to municipal announcements detailed on the official town portal, the institution is commemorating its 40th year of operations with a comprehensive open house program designed for families and avid readers alike.

Operating with a steady stock of 7,000 physical volumes, journals, and graphic novels, the library benefits from consistent annual subsidies provided by the local town hall.

Inside the 40th Anniversary Open House Program

The anniversary schedule, publicized via local cultural agenda platform JDS, offers an afternoon of interactive entertainment. Proceedings kick off at 14h with a dedicated children’s workshop titled “Fabrique ton dragon puppet” hosted by Amalia, running through 15h30.

Here is the kicker: the celebration isn’t just about books on shelves. Throughout the afternoon, visitors can participate in interactive quizzes, address games, and musical performances. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the resident librarians and volunteers who keep the space running on a daily basis.

Honoring Institutional Longevity and Staff Dedication

Public institutions thrive on continuity, and Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine is celebrating both the library’s longevity and the steadfast career of its core personnel. The anniversary event specifically recognizes Myriam Bode for 40 years of service dedicated to the library, tying her professional tenure directly to the history of the facility itself.

Photo: jds.fr

The afternoon concludes at 16h with a traditional pot de l’amitié (friendship drink), allowing local residents, elected officials, and library patrons to gather and toast the institution’s ongoing role in regional literacy.

Library Profile: Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine Metric Details Event Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 (14h – 17h) Collection Size 7,000 books, magazines, and comic books Key Milestone 40th Anniversary of the Library & Myriam Bode’s Service Location Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine, Haut-Rhin

The Broader Cultural Impact of Regional Outposts

While global entertainment discourse often fixates on streaming algorithm updates and blockbuster box office returns, the grassroots reality of culture lives in spaces like this Alsace municipal library.

What are your favorite memories of local community libraries growing up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.