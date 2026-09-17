Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Welcome Baby Girl Rose Bean Polansky

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rose Bean Polansky, on June 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ. The birth marks a major personal milestone for the multi-hyphenate artist following her massive global tour.

Pop icon Lady Gaga has officially entered motherhood. The multi-hyphenate artist and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, quietly welcomed a baby girl earlier this summer. While the couple initially kept their expanding family out of the immediate spotlight, public records and subsequent reports have brought the joyful news to light, giving Little Monsters everywhere a wonderful reason to celebrate.

The Bottom Line The Newborn: Baby girl Rose Bean Polansky arrived on June 9 at 11:19 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Robert Katz.

Baby girl Rose Bean Polansky arrived on June 9 at 11:19 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Robert Katz. The Inspiration: The name “Rose” pays homage to Gaga’s late maternal grandmother, Veronica Rose ‘Ronnie’ Ferrie Bissett, and her musical legacy, while “Bean” honors late activist Carl Bean.

The name “Rose” pays homage to Gaga’s late maternal grandmother, Veronica Rose ‘Ronnie’ Ferrie Bissett, and her musical legacy, while “Bean” honors late activist Carl Bean. The Timeline: The birth follows the April conclusion of Gaga’s blockbuster Mayhem Ball tour and precedes anticipated wedding plans for the couple, who have been together since 2019.

Decoding the Meaning Behind Rose Bean Polansky

When pop royalty names a child, dissecting the cultural and personal significance becomes a sport in its own right. The first name serves a dual purpose: it honors Gaga’s late maternal grandmother, Veronica Rose ‘Ronnie’ Ferrie Bissett, while simultaneously nodding to the timeless Edith Piaf classic “La Vie En Rose.” Gaga memorably performed the track in the 2018 smash hit film A Star Is Born and carries the title permanently inked down her spine alongside a large rose tattoo.

Here is the kicker: the middle name carries an equally profound cultural weight. “Bean” is a direct tribute to late singer and civil rights activist Carl Bean, whose seminal work and message directly inspired Gaga’s inclusive, record-shattering anthem “Born This Way.” By fusing family history with her own storied pop catalog, Gaga has gifted her daughter a name completely steeped in legacy.

From Global Stadiums to Private Parenting

The arrival of Rose Bean caps off an extraordinarily high-stakes professional chapter for the artist born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. Just weeks before stepping into motherhood, Gaga wrapped up her sprawling sixth studio album era. Her Mayhem Ball tour concluded in April after devastatingly successful runs across five continents. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the massive trek grossed an astounding $419.5 million and shifted nearly 2 million tickets, cementing its place among the 10 highest-grossing tours by a female artist in Boxscore history.

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Yet, for all her cinematic triumphs—including appearing as herself and contributing three new tracks to the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2 earlier this year—Gaga made it clear that her priorities were shifting. During an October appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she didn’t mince words about her ambitions off-stage, telling the host that motherhood would be her “next starring role.”

Milestone / Event Date / Timeline Key Detail Relationship Beginning 2019 Met at a star-studded birthday celebration in Los Angeles Engagement April 2024 Quietly got engaged before confirming plans to wed The Mayhem Ball Tour April Grossed $419.5 million across five continents Birth of Rose Bean Polansky June 9 Born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

What This Means for the Fandom and the Future

As the entertainment industry processes the news—with media outlets initially spotting the family out and about in Northern California before birth records confirmed the details—the focus naturally turns to what comes next. Gaga and Polansky, who have been romantically linked since 2019 and engaged since April 2024, have indicated in recent months that a wedding is on the horizon. While the singer previously joked about an elopement involving a courthouse and takeout Chinese food during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, her recent public comments point toward an impending celebration.

Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky | Fast Facts

For an artist who has spent over a decade redefining pop spectacle, performance art, and cinematic acting, this new chapter represents a grounded, deeply emotional evolution. Drop a comment below and let us know your thoughts on baby Rose’s name!