This Rare Gene Drastically Raises Lung Cancer Risk in People Who Never Smoked

A rare inherited genetic mutation on the EGFR gene increases the risk of lung cancer by 25-fold overall, and up to 62-fold in people who have never smoked, according to a study published on September 17 in the journal Science. Researchers analyzed data from over 3.3 million individuals.

For years, public health data has tracked a troubling and puzzling rise in lung cancer diagnoses among people who have never smoked. While tobacco remains the dominant driver of the disease, researchers have pressed to understand what distinct genetic, environmental, or ancestral factors might put these non-smokers at heightened risk. Now, a massive genetic analysis published in the journal Science has pinpointed a rare inherited mutation that dramatically alters that risk profile.

The anomaly involves the EGFR gene, which regulates normal cell growth, division, and survival. Specifically, the variant—known as EGFR T790M—carries consequences that have caught investigators by surprise. While previous research identified the variant decades ago in a single European family with multiple lung cancer cases, its overall frequency and threat level remained poorly understood because it is exceedingly rare in the general population.

Unprecedented Risk Multipliers for Non-Smokers

On average, carriers of the T790M mutation faced roughly 25 times the odds of developing lung cancer compared to non-carriers, factoring in both smokers and non-smokers alike.

Photo: Time Magazine

When broken down by smoking status, the findings proved even more striking. By comparison, smoking alone increased cancer risk about fourfold compared to non-smokers without the mutation.

Among study participants who smoked and also carried the mutation, T790M amplified their cancer risk 11-fold compared to smokers without it.

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Pinpointing the danger of such a rare variant required an unprecedented pool of genetic data. Earlier public biobanks—such as the All of Us initiative and the UK Biobank—contained merely 19 and two individuals carrying the T790M mutation, respectively. Those sparse numbers left investigators unable to run reliable statistical models.

Photo: yahoo.com

The breakthrough came when researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the 23andMe Research Institute examined records from over 3.3 million people of European ancestry who used 23andMe at-home genetic kits and consented to research use.

The analysis revealed that the mutation appears in roughly 1 out of every 15,850 people nationwide. Crucially, the anomaly showed no statistical link to any of the other 17 common cancers or non-cancerous lung conditions evaluated, indicating that its destructive impact is concentrated almost entirely on the respiratory system.

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Ancestral Roots and Regional Clusters in Southern Appalachia

Geographic mapping of the study participants uncovered a striking regional concentration.

Photo: https://www.cdc.gov/lung-cancer/nonsmokers/index.html

By consulting historical records, investigators traced the spread of the mutation back to British and Irish settlers who arrived during the colonial era. These families eventually settled in southern Appalachia, where relative geographic isolation allowed the variant to pass down through generations within the same ancestral lineage.

This localized concentration helps illuminate why the Southeast experiences elevated lung cancer rates. Dr. Stephen Chanock, director of the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute, noted that adults in Appalachia also report higher smoking rates—approximately 20%, compared to 16% nationwide—suggesting that genetic predisposition and environmental tobacco exposure interact in these populations.

Rethinking Lung Cancer Screening and Prevention

The clinical implications of the discovery extend directly into how physicians screen for and treat lung tumors.

Scientists identify rare genetic mutation that dramatically raises risk of lung cancer in nonsmokers

“The prevalence of the T790M variant and its impact on lung cancer risk has previously been poorly understood.” Carlsbad Military Family Seeks Treatment for Rare Genetic Disorder Chris Amos, genetic epidemiologist at the Baylor College of Medicine, via yahoo.com

Standard annual screening using low-dose CT scans is currently recommended only for specific populations with heavy smoking histories.

Clinical evaluation is already underway to test these protocols. A specialized study named the INHERIT study—led by Dr. Jaclyn LoPiccolo of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute—is enrolling participants nationwide who carry inherited genetic risks for lung cancer, including T790M. Clinicians in the study work with participants to review family medical histories, smoking backgrounds, and environmental exposures to design personalized monitoring schedules using low-dose CT scans.

Beyond early detection, identifying the mutation influences targeted treatment decisions for patients who already have the disease. For individuals with a family history of lung cancer among non-smokers, or relatives known to carry the variant, researchers advise consulting a genetic counselor to assess individual risk levels.