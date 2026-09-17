Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Projects: New Schedules and Traffic Updates

Commuters navigating the San Francisco Bay Area transit network face a shifting operational schedule and ongoing infrastructure updates regarding the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (Interstate 580) Nighttime Closure. Transport authorities have established structured lane closure windows to accommodate barrier repositioning, sweeping, and vital maintenance across the span.

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According to project documentation from the California Department of Transportation, moving lane closures take place in both eastbound and westbound directions of Interstate 580 across the bridge to handle moveable barrier repositioning and sweeping operations. The current closure schedule designates Sunday nights from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM, alongside daytime windows on Thursdays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, for these maintenance tasks.

The operational adjustments stem from a joint application approved by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) in August 2025. This approval allows the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) to modify bridge operations, establishing a hybrid use of the upper deck right shoulder.

Bridge Operations and Upper Deck Shoulder Schedule

Under the updated framework that began on October 27, 2025, the upper deck right shoulder—traditionally designated for non-motorized travel—serves as a highway shoulder lane on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursday mornings. The moveable barrier is repositioned on Thursday afternoons to reopen the path for bicyclists and pedestrians, keeping it accessible all day on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and select holidays.

The pedestrian and bicycle path hours are structured as follows:

Open: Thursdays at 2:00 PM through Sundays at 11:00 PM.

Thursdays at 2:00 PM through Sundays at 11:00 PM. Closed: Sunday night through Thursday afternoon, restoring the emergency shoulder for westbound traffic.

To support non-motorized commuters during path closures, a free shuttle service operates on a regular frequency. The shuttle runs between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM on Mondays through Wednesdays, and from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursdays until the path reopens. An additional morning shuttle operates from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM with approximately a 20-minute frequency, servicing designated stops near 214 Tewksbury Avenue in Richmond and near 2186 Francisco Blvd East in San Rafael.

Infrastructure Repairs and Future Studies

Beyond routine sweeping and barrier shifts, transit agencies are managing several concurrent initiatives along the corridor. Emergency deck repair work, governed by a Director’s Order to address localized damage and maintain safe driving conditions, is currently temporarily suspended but tentatively scheduled to run from early January 2026 through the spring, depending on weather conditions.

Concurrently, crews are addressing infrastructure damage caused by vandalism and theft. Wire replacement work along the west abutment and bike path remains ongoing, while restoration at the east abutment is finished. Navigation lights and foghorns are also receiving continued maintenance with no current traffic impacts.

Looking ahead, Caltrans, MTC, and BATA are advancing the Westbound Improvement Project and Feasibility Study to analyze motor vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian travel data across the corridor. As part of BCDC permit conditions, preliminary performance thresholds and an equity analysis methodology must be submitted for regulatory review and approval by May 2026.

Motorists and transit users are encouraged to monitor official updates regarding lane availability and scheduled maintenance windows as regional agencies continue infrastructure upgrades across the Bay Area. Share your thoughts or commuting experiences in the comments below.