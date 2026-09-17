Kenya Launches Multi-Agency Flood Measures to Protect Schools During El Niño

With global climate models warning of a strong, persistent weather phenomenon through the end of the year, Kenyan authorities are moving quickly from early warnings to coordinated field actions. The mounting downpours threaten critical infrastructure, residential zones, and national examinations, prompting a synchronized response across multiple government departments and security agencies.

Multi-Agency Preparations and Regional Risk Assessments Across Kenya

Government officials have intensified nationwide preparedness ahead of the upcoming October-November-December seasonal rains. Government Spokesperson Charles Owino issued a public safety advisory, urging residents in vulnerable areas to heed warnings and prepare for potential disruptions according to the statement issued on Thursday. Authorities are actively conducting risk assessments, identifying flood-prone zones, and pre-positioning vital emergency relief supplies.

State steps up flood preparedness, strengthens multi-agency response ahead

The government is particularly monitoring the possibility that the heavy rainfall could trigger floods, landslides and disrupt transport and essential services, as well as damage infrastructure and displace vulnerable households. We are urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and take early precautions to protect lives, property and livelihoods, Owino said in a statement issued on Thursday. The government said authorities were conducting risk assessments, identifying vulnerable and flood-prone areas and preparing emergency response measures while strengthening early-warning communication to communities. The Kenya Meteorological Department will continue monitoring the evolving weather situation and issue forecasts and advisories to guide preparedness and response at national and county levels. Residents living in flood-prone areas, along rivers and in other vulnerable locations have been urged to take precautionary measures before heavy rains begin. Those occupying riparian reserves have also been advised to voluntarily relocate to safer areas as a precaution.

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In the Eastern region, regional commissioner officials are mobilizing local resources to guard against destructive terrain hazards. Eastern Regional Commissioner Jacob Muganda highlighted the specific geographical risks facing steep local topography. The weatherman has said there will be El Niño. Eastern region has many steep areas like parts of Meru, Kilungu and Machakos that are prone to landslides, Muganda noted during the multi-agency coordination rollout.

We are sensitising people to temporarily move away in case there are indications of flooding. – Jacob Muganda, Eastern Regional Commissioner

Kenya: Nairobi Identifies 16 Flood Hotspots As County Steps

Nairobi Targets Sixteen Flood Hotspots and Unveils Emergency Hotlines

Photo: Kenyans.co.ke

In the capital, Governor Johnson Sakaja confirmed that Nairobi county has mapped 16 high-risk flood hotspots requiring urgent physical intervention before peak downpours arrive. Drainage clearance works are currently underway along major municipal arteries including Mombasa Road, Chiromo, Kangundo Road, and Thika Road to improve storm water discharge as detailed in regional reporting.

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The Nairobi county administration held its second multi-agency meeting involving five specialized sub-committees to align emergency workflows and joint disaster response training. El Niño is here with us, and Nairobi must be ready. That is why we are bringing together all available resources and agencies to ensure we respond quickly and effectively and protect our people, Sakaja said during the county preparedness briefing. The county is also conducting joint training for emergency and disaster response teams to strengthen coordination and ensure a faster response to incidents arising from heavy rains. Residents can reach the newly established municipal emergency response centre by dialing designated municipal hotlines at 1199 and 1508.

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Education Ministry Secures Academic Calendars and National Examinations

Photo: Business Today Kenya

Safeguarding the nation’s school children and upcoming national assessments remains a central priority for education leaders. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba chaired a high-level contingency session on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, alongside the Ministry of Education field officers, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) and the National Disaster Management Unit in a coordinated effort to protect learning facilities.

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The meeting focused on coordinating early warning, emergency response and contingency measures to protect learners, teachers and education personnel during the rainy season. A key priority is ensuring national examinations and assessments continue even in areas affected by flooding, damaged roads or other disruptions caused by heavy rainfall. Ogamba is also working to protect school infrastructure and property from possible damage, while directing efforts towards minimising interruptions to learning and keeping the academic calendar on track. The latest preparations build on an earlier engagement with the Kenya Red Cross Society, after Ogamba met Secretary General Dr Ahmed Idris in August to discuss emergency measures for schools ahead of the anticipated El Niño conditions. Through this collaboration, we are strengthening our ability to respond to emergencies, particularly in areas where flooding and other weather-related disasters could affect access to schools and learning, Ogamba stated.

Julius Migos Ogamba, Education Cabinet Secretary