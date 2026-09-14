El Niño and Global Warming Threaten Unprecedented Weather Extremes in 2026

As sea-surface temperatures neared all-time highs in April 2026, climate scientists are warning that the convergence of human-caused global warming and a powerful El Niño pattern could trigger unprecedented extreme weather events. Researchers caution that scientists don’t have enough climate data to model this synergy.

The Convergence of El Niño and Anthropogenic Warming

Meteorologists track El Niño as a natural climate phenomenon driven by unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. While the cycle is historically cyclical, its current emergence happens against an aggressively shifting baseline. According to Friederike Otto, professor in climate science at Imperial College London, El Niño itself is “not the reason to freak out” for researchers.

“El Niño is a natural phenomenon that comes and goes,” Otto noted in statements to journalists. “What makes it so dramatic is not the event itself and whether it’s a ‘Super El Niño’ or not, but that it is happening in a dramatically changing climate.”

This compounding effect threatens to push 2026 to either the warmest or second-warmest year on record. A prior El Niño event helped drive global average temperatures in 2024 to a record 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels. Otto emphasized that continued fossil fuel combustion ensures temperature thresholds will continue to shatter.

Compound Extremes: Droughts, Floods, and Record Wildfires

The impending climate shift risks supercharging regional extremes. Atmospheric disruptions threaten to unleash severe droughts and fires in some geographic zones while producing storms and floods in others. Even prior to the anticipated peak of this El Niño phase, 2026 has already delivered extraordinary weather volatility, as detailed by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group.

Data from WWA points to Arctic sea ice dropping to its lowest level for a second-year running. Furthermore, a March heatwave across the United States was flagged by researchers as virtually impossible without the underlying momentum of anthropogenic climate change.

Photo: climatechangenews.com

The wildfire sector has already experienced an unprecedented trajectory. Theodore Keeping, a researcher with WWA, reported that record-breaking fires across Western Africa, the Sahel, India, Southeast Asia, and parts of China drove the globe to record its largest burned area ever for the January-April period.

Keeping warned that a powerful El Niño event threatens to further escalate these dangers. The phenomenon increases the likelihood of severe hot and dry conditions spanning Australia, the United States, Canada, and the Amazon rainforest. “The likelihood of harmful extreme fires potentially could be the highest we have seen in recent history, if a strong El Niño does develop,” Keeping stated.

Navigating Uncharted Meteorological Territory

Data limitations remain a primary hurdle for predictive modeling.

Official guidance continues to evolve as international bodies monitor real-time oceanic shifts. The World Meteorological Organization provides updates to assist decision-makers in formulating protective measures for vulnerable human populations and natural ecosystems.

As the meteorological community watches Pacific sea-surface anomalies expand this month, the technical reality is stark.