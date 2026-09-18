Knicks Sign 3 New Free Agents, 2 Vets Could Compete for Final Roster Spot

The New York Knicks have aggressively bolstered their roster depth by adding John Konchar, Drew Eubanks, and Liam Robbins ahead of training camp. Despite maintaining a 13-man guaranteed contract list and sitting just about 3.3 million dollars below the second apron, executive James Dolan’s strict financial threshold means only one of these newcomers is likely to secure a permanent regular-season spot.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Frontcourt Depth Restructuring: The acquisitions of Eubanks and Robbins signal a direct response to Mitchell Robinson’s departure, altering the competitive backup center rotation.

Navigating the Second Apron and Financial Realities

Entering the crucial stretch of the offseason, the Knicks find themselves pressed against the hard ceiling of the second apron. According to reports, the franchise had 13 players on guaranteed contracts, leaving roughly 3.3 million dollars in remaining salary cap space before hitting the punitive luxury tax threshold. Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan has made it abundantly clear that the organization will do everything possible to avoid crossing that line.

Yet, that financial restriction hasn’t stopped the front office from casting a wide net in free agency. Shams Charania reported via X that veteran guard-forward John Konchar agreed to a one-year deal with New York, represented by George S.Langberg of GSL Sports Group. Konchar enters his eighth NBA campaign carrying a reputation as an efficient complementary piece, coming off a season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

The Battle for the Final Roster Spot in the Frontcourt

The competition intensifies further down the depth chart, where interior defense remains a primary point of emphasis following the departure of Mitchell Robinson. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that veteran center Drew Eubanks signed a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot. Eubanks, an eight-year veteran, spent the 2025-26 season with the Sacramento Kings as Domantas Sabonis’s primary backup, posting 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per contest on an efficient 59.6 percent shooting clip.

Complementing Eubanks is another towering presence in Liam Robbins. The Knicks official PR page announced an Exhibit 10 signing for the 7-foot center, who last played for the Rip City Remix in the G League. Robbins averaged 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 46.9 percent.

Player Previous Team Contract Type 2025-26 Stats John Konchar Utah Jazz 1-Year (Partial Guarantee) 4.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.1 APG (47.2% FG) Drew Eubanks Sacramento Kings Training Camp / Non-Guaranteed 5.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.6 BPG (59.6% FG) Liam Robbins Rip City Remix (G League) Exhibit 10 8.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.2 BPG (46.9% FG)

Evaluating the Roster Mathematics and Tactical Fit

The arithmetic facing the Knicks coaching staff is unforgiving. Even though Konchar’s deal reportedly features partial guarantees, the franchise can comfortably absorb a minimum veteran salary around about 2.5 million dollars without breaching the second apron limit. However, carrying all three players into the regular season is financially untenable under current restrictions.

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As training camp approaches, the battle lines are drawn.

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