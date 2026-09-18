Rachida Dati Testifies in Paris Corruption Trial Over Renault-Nissan Payments

Rachida Dati defended her €900,000 legal fees contract with Renault-Nissan VB (RNVB) before the Paris correctional court on Thursday, September 17, 2026. The current mayor of Paris’s 7th arrondissement insisted she performed legitimate legal work for the automotive alliance between 2009 and 2012, while facing ongoing corruption charges tied to her tenure as a Member of the European Parliament.

The Bottom Line The Dispute: Prosecutors allege that €900,000 paid to Rachida Dati over three years constituted disguised lobbying rather than legitimate legal counsel for Renault .

Prosecutors allege that €900,000 paid to Rachida Dati over three years constituted disguised lobbying rather than legitimate legal counsel for . The Defense: Dati maintained before the Paris correctional tribunal that she operated under formal attorney contracts, billing explicitly as a Paris bar lawyer specializing in North African markets.

Decoding the 2009 Retainer and Corporate Governance Pressures

The timeline central to the prosecution dates back to early 2009. At the time, Rachida Dati was transitioning out of high-profile national political roles while simultaneously launching a campaign for the European Parliament. According to testimony delivered before Judge Claire Saas, Dati approached then-CEO Carlos Ghosn to signal her intention to practice law with a distinct regional focus.

Here is the math of the arrangement: Dati received payments totaling €900,000 spread over a three-year window ending in May 2012. Prosecutors assert that these funds represented a corruption pact designed to leverage her political influence within European institutions on behalf of the automotive alliance. But the defense insists the compensation aligned directly with standard advisory retainers for high-level cross-border legal navigation in Morocco and Algeria.

“My role was to respond to the obstacles and difficulties raised by the Renault-Nissan alliance on very specific themes, Morocco, Algeria,” Dati stated during her three-hour interrogation at the tribunal. She emphasized that Carlos Ghosn operated as a demanding executive who expected concrete deliverables rather than passive political patronage.

Contrasting Accounts at the Paris Tribunal

The evidentiary core of the trial hinges on how the professional relationship was initiated. While Dati maintained that she informed Ghosn of her career shift during a meeting in September 2009 at Renault headquarters, competing records presented in court complicate the narrative.

According to statements from Carlos Ghosn read into the record by the presiding judge, the former executive claimed Dati initiated the contact. Ghosn noted that her background, linguistic capabilities, and profile as a prominent public figure offered distinct strategic utility for the multinational alliance’s expansion efforts in North Africa.

Despite these differing recollections on the origin of the contract, both parties acknowledged the existence of formal documentation. “He signed a lawyer’s contract. I signed a lawyer’s contract. And I practiced as a lawyer,” Dati told the court, pointing out that her invoices and professional agreements explicitly bore her registration with the Paris Bar.

Key Case Metrics and Timeline Overview Metric / Parameter Reported Figure / Detail Contract Duration 2009 – May 2012 (3 years) Total Disputed Fees €900,000 Corporate Entity Renault-Nissan VB (RNVB) Primary Jurisdiction Paris Correctional Court Current Judicial Status Interrogatories ongoing (September 2026)

Administrative Fallout and Institutional Scrutiny

Beyond the immediate courtroom battle, the proceedings intersect with Dati’s broader professional trajectory. Earlier in 2026, disclosures revealed her formal request to reintegrate into the French magistracy beginning in April 2026. That administrative move triggered widespread public debate and scrutiny from legal observers, with the Conseil supérieur de la magistrature scheduled to issue an official advisory opinion in October.

During the court session, questioning also turned toward the absence of detailed written reports documenting her daily casework. Dati defended the lack of preserved records, arguing that client confidentiality and operational sensitivities precluded retaining certain files, and firmly rejected the notion that the omission constituted a criminal infraction. “I didn’t become a magistrate by chance, it’s to defend the law!” she told the court.