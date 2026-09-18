Space Mirrors: Reflect Orbital’s “Sunlight on Demand” Sparks Astronomy Concerns

<>

Reflect Orbital plans to launch Eärendil-1, an 18-meter space mirror designed to reflect sunlight onto the night side of Earth. While proponents argue the technology could extend solar energy generation and aid disaster relief, astronomers warn that low-Earth orbit satellite constellations severely disrupt scientific observation and alter natural darkness.

Since 1989, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell has maintained a comprehensive running account of human-made objects in orbit. McDowell, who retired from Harvard and serves as an honorary professor at Durham University, watched active satellites grow from roughly 2,000 in 2018 to more than 16,000 today. Learning of the Reflect Orbital proposal prompted clear concern from the scientific community regarding the preservation of natural night skies.

The Mechanics of Orbital Sunlight on Demand

Based near Los Angeles, Reflect Orbital developed the Eärendil-1 demonstration satellite as an 18-meter sheet of reflective material. The spacecraft operates in low-Earth orbit at an altitude between 600 and 650 kilometers. Onboard motors aim the structure to bounce a circle of sunlight roughly five kilometers wide across the planet’s surface.

The resulting spot matches the luminosity of a full moon. Because the satellite travels at 7.5 kilometers per second, the illuminated beam remains over any single location for approximately four minutes. Speaking via written communication with Science News, company representative Christopher Buscombe remarked, “We believe that exploring how new technologies can help the world forgo fossil fuels is a responsible application of the scientific process.” Among the envisioned commercial uses are providing light for outdoor festivals, supporting emergency disaster response teams, and enabling solar farms to produce electricity throughout the night.

Regulatory Pushback and Atmospheric Consequences

The scientific community has mobilized against the deployment of orbital mirrors. In March, the American Astronomical Society petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deny operational permits for the project. When the FCC approved the testing phase in July, DarkSky International formally requested a reversal of the decision.

View this post on Instagram about space mirrors reflect orbital, American Astronomical Society From Instagram — related to space mirrors reflect orbital, American Astronomical Society

Astronomer Stephen Hummel of the McDonald Observatory in West Texas notes that the venture “amplifies the issue to the point where it’s impossible to ignore.” Researchers like Meredith Rawls from the University of Washington describe existing satellites as “bugs on the windshield” for sensitive optical instruments. Rubin Observatory in Chile faces significant interference, as bright light streaks threaten to compromise deep-space searches for transiting exoplanets, gravitational wave sources, and potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroids.

Photo: technologyreview.com

Independent atmospheric modeling reveals broader environmental complications. Astrophysicist Gaspar Bakos of Princeton University and his colleagues simulated the behavior of the reflected light beam. As photons traverse the atmosphere, molecular scattering occurs—the identical optical phenomenon responsible for blue skies and visible cloud formations. Simulations demonstrated that a beam from Eärendil-1 could project a hazy vertical chimney visible from 14 kilometers away, even outside the designated target zone.

Reflect Orbital plans to scale the technology using 54-meter reflectors capable of matching the light output of four full moons. Olivier Hainaut of the European Southern Observatory calculates that a deployment fleet of 50,000 mirrors would introduce hundreds of objects as bright as Venus into the night sky by 2035. Atmospheric scattering would effectively elevate background night-sky luminance by a factor of three or four across hundreds of kilometers, turning remote dark sites into suburban-equivalent lighting environments.

Corporate Defense and Environmental Review

Reflect Orbital CEO Ben Nowack disputes the findings published by physicist Miroslav Kocifaj. “Some assumptions are simply inaccurate,” Nowack states, emphasizing that company safeguards, including exclusion zones, account for light scattering. Nowack maintains that the firm has “engaged substantively with legitimate concerns raised by astronomers, environmental researchers, and scientists.”

FCC approves testing of space mirrors to reflect sunlight

Kocifaj counters that the corporation has withheld raw datasets required for independent verification. In Kocifaj’s view, the enterprise “states that safeguards exist, that scattering is taken into account, and that the models are being updated, but it gives no numbers, no description of the model, no assumptions, and no data.” Without empirical parameters, researchers cannot independently evaluate safety claims.

In August, a coalition including DarkSky International and the American Bird Conservancy petitioned the FCC to review the approval granted to Eärendil-1. The petition demands a lawful public-interest and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review, citing documented risks to astronomical research, aviation safety, and nocturnal wildlife behavior.

Comparison of Orbital Mirror Parameters and Projected Environmental Impact Parameter Demonstration Satellite (Eärendil-1) Proposed Full Constellation Reflector Diameter 18 meters 54 meters Orbital Altitude 600 to 650 kilometers High-inclination polar orbits Illuminance Equivalency Single full moon Four full moons per reflector Projected Fleet Size 1 satellite (initial test) Up to 50,000 mirrors by 2035 Atmospheric Effect Localized four-minute pass Global sky brightening (3x to 4x baseline)

Future Trajectory of Orbital Governance

Regulatory oversight currently relies entirely on national bodies like the FCC, as no unified global framework exists to govern commercial modifications of the night sky. Michelle Hanlon, a space law expert at the University of Mississippi School of Law, acknowledges that the technology offers tangible economic utility, noting that “there are real benefits” regarding remote disaster relief and extended solar-array productivity. Balancing commercial innovation against the preservation of pristine night skies remains a defining regulatory challenge for international space policy.

Photo: commstrader.com