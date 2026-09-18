Gachiakuta: Breakout Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (2027)

Com2uS Group has officially announced Gachiakuta: Breakout, a survival action RPG slated for a 2027 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Revealed during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 broadcast, the title reimagines the dark fantasy universe of Kei Urana’s manga and its recent anime adaptation.

The project marks a major multiplatform expansion for the franchise, transitioning the narrative framework from serialized print and television to interactive, real-time combat environments. Initially tracked under the working title Gachiakuta: The Game, the newly minted Breakout title positions the digital adaptation to leverage current-generation hardware capabilities across Sony, Microsoft, and PC ecosystems.

From Printed Slums to Interactive Real-Time Combat

For those tracking the source material, Kei Urana launched the original manga in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022, with graffiti design handled by Hideyoshi Ando. Kodansha published the 19th compiled book volume on July 16, while Kodansha USA Publishing handles the English language release. The narrative follows Rudo, a young resident in the slums of a floating town who is falsely accused of murder. Condemned to an unimaginable punishment, he is cast off the edge into the abyss—a trash-filled surface world inhabited by vicious monsters. To survive, uncover the truth, and seek vengeance, Rudo must master a specialized power and align with the Cleaners, a group dedicated to battling the hulking waste beasts of the Pit.

The intellectual property expanded significantly when an anime television adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2025 across CBC, TBS, and 26 other channels. Crunchyroll streamed the series across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent, complete with an English dub. According to ANN, that broadcast concluded its 24-episode run in December 2025, with a second season already confirmed for production.

Hardware Targets and Cross-Platform Execution