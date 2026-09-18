Corus Receives CRTC Approval for Recapitalization Plan and Debt Restructuring

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved a court-ordered recapitalization plan for Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B), allowing lenders to forgive approximately $500 million in debt in exchange for 99 per cent ownership of a newly created parent corporation named NewCo. The decision follows months of financial restructuring after a failed shareholder vote.

The Financial Mechanics of the Restructuring

Corus has faced severe balance sheet pressure driven by declining broadcast revenues and structural shifts in the media sector. According to regulatory disclosures reported by The Canadian Press via CTV News, the company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $36.5 million during its third quarter, accompanied by a 16 per cent year-over-year drop in revenue.

Here is the math: the debt-for-equity swap eliminates roughly $500 million of liabilities from the firm’s obligations. Existing shareholders will see their holdings diluted significantly, swapped for shares representing just the remaining one per cent of the new company. The CRTC’s approval shifts effective control of all licensed programming services—including 25 specialty television services, 15 conventional stations, and 36 radio stations—to the new lender-backed ownership group.

The Bottom Line Debt Reduction: Lenders will cancel approximately $500 million in corporate debt.

Lenders will cancel approximately $500 million in corporate debt. Ownership Realignment: A new entity, NewCo, will hold 99 per cent of the restructured business, leaving legacy shareholders with the remaining one per cent.

A new entity, NewCo, will hold 99 per cent of the restructured business, leaving legacy shareholders with the remaining one per cent. Operational Continuity: Management confirmed that business operations, including obligations to clients and employees, will continue without immediate disruption while closing conditions are finalized.

Regulatory Stance and Market Realities

The CRTC summary explicitly noted that the severity of Corus’s financial challenges threatened the continued viability of its operations. The regulator emphasized that keeping Corus’s news and information services active—including local radio and conventional television broadcasts—serves the public interest by preserving a key contributor to the Canadian broadcasting system.

Photo: ca.finance.yahoo.com

To contextualize the scale of these operational pressures, Corus implemented workforce reductions across its TV and radio divisions in August. Those cuts impacted operations at Global BC, Global National, News 640, and various talk radio properties. Despite these cuts, leadership maintains that the transition to NewCo will stabilize the underlying platform without causing further immediate contractions.

Corus Entertainment Financial Snapshot & Restructuring Metrics Metric Figure / Detail Source Attribution Debt Forgiven ~$500 Million The Canadian Press / Yahoo Finance NewCo Ownership (Lenders) 99 per cent The Canadian Press Legacy Shareholder Stake the remaining one per cent The Canadian Press Q3 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $36.5 Million Corus Financial Disclosures Q3 Revenue Decline YoY 16 per cent Corus Financial Disclosures

Path Forward and Closing Timeline

Following the Ontario Superior Court of Justice order issued in March—pursued after a shareholder vote on the recapitalization plan failed in February—the company now clears its primary regulatory hurdle with the broadcast commission. Management expects the transaction to close in the coming weeks, contingent upon remaining customary approvals and closing conditions.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.