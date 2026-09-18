Eneco Tour 2026: Men and Women to Share Stages in Unprecedented Format

The newly rebranded Eneco Tour will feature a fully integrated format for both men’s and women’s fields across six stages, kicking off with alternating starts in a 3.1km prologue in The Hague. Evolving from the Simac Ladies Tour and NIBC Tour of Holland, the race aims to create a stronger event and a larger national and international stage for both fields.

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Rebranding the Dutch WorldTour Calendar

Born out of the former Simac Ladies Tour and the NIBC Tour of Holland that re-emerged in 2025, the Eneco Tour echoes past iterations of the WorldTour calendar now known as the Renewi Tour.

Race director Roxane Knetemann emphasized the sporting parity at the heart of the design. The women’s race is not a side event, but a full-fledged race alongside the men’s race, Knetemann stated, noting that the combined staging elevates the global platform for both fields.

The Logistics of Dual-Field Prototyping

Managing two major pelotons on a single day demands strict operational precision. Thijs Rondhuis of Courage Events explained the course architecture: This setup makes the course easier to manage, limits traffic disruption, and gives the public the chance to see the race multiple times. Safety for riders, team staff, and roadside spectators remains the core priority.

The opening 3.1km prologue in The Hague sets the tone, with men and women alternating down the start ramp. Following that test, Stage 1 in Ede deploys a flat 40-kilometer circuit tackled three times by the men and twice by the women. The men’s stage rolls out only after the women finish, allowing the women’s winner podium ceremony to run simultaneously with the men’s team presentation.

2026 Eneco Tour Key Stage Breakdown Stage Location / Focus Women’s Route Profile Men’s Route Profile Prologue The Hague 3.1km Time Trial (Alternating Starts) 3.1km Time Trial (Alternating Starts) Stage 1 Ede Flat circuit (2 laps) Flat circuit (3 laps) Stage 2 Tilburg 13.6km Individual Time Trial 13.6km Individual Time Trial Queen Stage Hoogeveen to VAM-berg Direct route, no cobbles (114.1km) Country route with 5 cobblestone sections (149.8km) Final Stage Arnhem 9 short laps (70.1km) Long circuit plus 4 short laps (149.2km)

General Classification Battles and the VAM-berg Queen Stage

The race trajectory features distinct pressure points for the peloton. Stage 2’s 13.6-kilometer individual time trial in Tilburg acts as an early GC separator, scheduled with matching start slots for both fields while maintaining strict separation between the riders.

Later in the race, the queen stage tackles the VAM-berg—an artificial mound built over an old landfill site. The women take a direct 114.1-kilometer route from Hoogeveen straight to the VAM-berg loop without navigating the punishing pavé sections. Meanwhile, the men face a longer 149.8-kilometer trek featuring five distinct cobblestone sectors before arriving at the circuit after the women’s race concludes.

The week wraps up in Arnhem with contrasting distances.

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