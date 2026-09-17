Ed Sheeran asked me to donate $2m in aid, Robert Kraft says after Macklemore backlash

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced a $2 million donation to aid Palestinian relief efforts following a phone call from Ed Sheeran. The pledge comes amid ongoing industry backlash after Kraft removed pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from the lineup of Sheeran’s forthcoming Loop Tour performance at Gillette Stadium.

The controversy began unfolding when Macklemore, performing as an opening act on Sheeran’s tour in New Jersey, delivered a speech supporting the Palestinian people and displayed images of devastation in Gaza. The stage remarks drew criticism from fans in the crowd, prompting New England Patriots owner and stadium operator Robert Kraft to intervene.

Kraft confirmed that he decided to bar Macklemore from performing at Gillette Stadium near Boston, stating that his venue would not provide a platform for hate speech. The stadium owner accused the rapper of harboring a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and sharing selective information regarding the conflict.

Ed Sheeran Reaches Out Over the Humanitarian Crisis

Facing intense public scrutiny and the sudden withdrawal of all remaining supporting acts from his tour, Sheeran contacted Kraft directly. The remaining support acts—including Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, and Beoga—had quit in solidarity with Macklemore, arguing that his removal set a chilling precedent for free speech.

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In response to the escalating tensions, Kraft issued a statement detailing his conversation with the singer. According to the stadium owner, the request for a substantial financial commitment came straight from the pop star.

“Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.” Robert Kraft, Gillette Stadium statement

Kraft noted that Sheeran plans to reach out to other venue owners as part of a broader effort to build bridges. However, the venue owner maintained that his decision to drop Macklemore remained separate from the donation pledge, asserting that he initiated the funding commitment prior to a matching challenge issued publicly by the rapper.

Ed Sheeran Addresses Macklemore Tour Exit Amid Robert Kraft Boycott Claims

Macklemore Pledges Tour Earnings While Support Acts Withdraw

The diplomatic maneuver follows Macklemore’s own announcement regarding his tour earnings. The rapper stated that he would donate his entire net earnings of $1 million from the Loop Tour to six Palestinian organizations, framing the situation as an urgent call for political change.

Kraft countered by highlighting his own long-standing philanthropic efforts in the Middle East. In his statement, the billionaire emphasized that he has supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians for decades, including initiatives aimed at bringing young Palestinians and Israelis together to forge business relationships and create jobs.

Macklemore pledges $1m Ed Sheeran tour salary to Palestinian relief

The Stakes for the Loop Tour and Venue Relations

As Sheeran’s tour prepares to resume in Philadelphia, the fallout highlights the complex intersection of live entertainment and geopolitical expression. While Sheeran has stated that promoters ultimately handled the removal decision and that he intends to steer clear of public debates over Gaza, the walkout of his support acts leaves his stage largely isolated.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Whether the coordinated financial contributions from Kraft and Macklemore will defuse industry tensions or alter how major venues handle political discourse on stage remains to be seen as the tour moves forward.