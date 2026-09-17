Former Pro Soccer Player Kayla Saager-Beckley Dies at 30 While Pregnant

Kayla Saager-Beckley, a former collegiate soccer standout, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 9, at the age of 30, according to coverage from outlets including La Dépêche. At the time of her passing, Saager-Beckley was pregnant with her first child, a daughter named Sawyer, and had recently married John Beckley, an assistant coach at Tulsa.

A Sudden Medical Emergency During Exercise

According to statements provided by Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb during a press team meeting, Saager-Beckley experienced a sudden medical emergency while exercising on the morning of September 9. Roughly ten minutes after beginning her routine, she was found unconscious.

Her husband, John Beckley, serves alongside Lamb on the coaching staff at Tulsa, making the tragedy a deeply personal blow to the university’s athletic family.

A Storied Collegiate Career as a Binghamton Bearcat

Before transitioning into coaching, talent scouting, and collegiate recruitment, Saager-Beckley built a reputation on the pitch. She played for West Virginia before transferring to Binghamton, where she was one of the most feared attackers.

During her two seasons wearing the Binghamton Bearcats uniform, she netted 22 goals and wore the captain’s armband. Following her graduation with a degree in sociology, she pursued a professional playing career overseas in the Czech Republic before returning stateside to dedicate her career to the development of the sport.

Tributes and Memorials Across the Collegiate Soccer Landscape

Her alma mater released a heartfelt statement reflecting on her warmth and dedication: “In outside of the field, she was known for her great heart and her love for her family. We are devastated by this loss. Kayla, you will forever remain a Bearcat.”

Photo: ladepeche.fr

To honor her memory, the Tulsa football program coordinated memorial tributes. The Tulsa team arranged to wear a commemorative helmet sticker during their upcoming NCAA matchup following the tragedy, visually carrying her memory onto the field. Tre Lamb noted that despite the heartbreak, the staff and players are leaning on one another while keeping John Beckley and the extended family—including her parents Ron and Noranne, and sisters Rachel and Veronica—in their thoughts and prayers.

Remembering Her Legacy

As the collegiate sports world continues to process this profound loss, how do you think athletic programs can better support the mental and emotional well-being of coaching families facing unexpected personal tragedies? Share your thoughts below.