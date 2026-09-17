Stock Market LIVE: Sensex and Nifty Rise, Tata Sons Board Meets, Krsnaa Diagnostic Jumps

As trading commenced, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 121.07 points, or 0.16 per cent, to reach 74,457.52, while the Nifty 50 advanced 65.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to trade near 23,282.80.

The Bottom Line

Benchmark Movement: The Sensex held a modest gain of 0.16 per cent at 74,457.52, while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 0.28 per cent to 23,282.80 during morning trade.

The Sensex held a modest gain of 0.16 per cent at 74,457.52, while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 0.28 per cent to 23,282.80 during morning trade. Sectoral Divergence: Nifty IT slipped 0.3 per cent and PSU banks added 0.36 per cent.

Nifty IT slipped 0.3 per cent and PSU banks added 0.36 per cent. Corporate Focus: The board of Tata Group holding company Tata Sons scheduled a meeting to evaluate regulatory listing mandates set by the Reserve Bank of India.

Sectoral Shifts and Broad Market Breadth

Market breadth displayed mixed signals as trade got underway on the National Stock Exchange. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index declined 0.3 per cent. Conversely, public sector lenders provided underlying support, with the PSU Bank index moving up 0.36 per cent. Midcap and smallcap segments posted fractional gains, as the Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.04 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap rose 0.07 per cent at the open.

Individual stock movements drove notable divergence among index heavyweights. Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL) emerged as the top gainer on the 30-pack Sensex, whereas HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFC_BANK) acted as the primary drag on the broader index. Meanwhile, specialized healthcare equities recorded sharp idiosyncratic spikes; Krsnaa Diagnostic (NSE: KRSNAA) shares jumped 11.48 per cent to trade at ₹598 following the execution of a confession agreement for PET-CT Diagnostic facilities across four selected government hospitals in Punjab.

Index / Entity Movement Percentage Change BSE Sensex +121.07 pts +0.16 per cent Nifty 50 +65.20 pts +0.28 per cent Nifty Auto – – Nifty IT – -0.3 per cent PSU Bank Index – +0.36 per cent

Governance Decisions at Tata Sons and Regulatory Pressures

Beyond headline indices, institutional attention centered on corporate boardrooms. The board of Tata Sons convened to address a listing mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Directors evaluated structural pathways to meet this mandatory public listing while discussing leadership continuity, specifically addressing whether to request outgoing Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran to stay on.

Market Trajectory and Economic Outlook

As the trading session progresses, institutional participants remain focused on macroeconomic data points and sector-specific rotation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.