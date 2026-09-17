NEAR Protocol Launches Chain Signatures to Connect 30+ Blockchains Without Bridges

NEAR Protocol officially rolled out Chain Signatures in September 2026, a major architectural update connecting over 30 blockchains and more than 180 digital assets to a single user account. According to documentation on NEAR Docs, the tool executes cross-chain transactions natively on target networks via Multi-Party Computation, eliminating traditional bridge hops and reducing operational friction across the multichain ecosystem.

One Account, Over Thirty Networks

For years, decentralized application users have grappled with a fragmented operational footprint. Managing distinct wallets, handling native gas tokens for every single network, and navigating complex UI layers have historically restricted broader Web3 adoption. NEAR Protocol’s Chain Signatures directly target this friction. By establishing a unified access point on NEAR, users can manage accounts, assets, and data distributed across more than 30 distinct blockchains without provisioning separate key pairs for every single environment.

The consolidation doesn’t erase the underlying technical differences between disparate blockchains. Instead, it wraps that complexity inside a unified abstraction layer.

The Core Architecture at a Glance Asset Reach: Over 180 assets supported across 30+ blockchains.

Over 180 assets supported across 30+ blockchains. Key Management: Decentralized signing via Multi-Party Computation (MPC).

Decentralized signing via Multi-Party Computation (MPC). Execution Model: Native execution on target chains without intermediary bridge locking steps.

Bypassing the Intermediary Bridge Bottleneck

Traditional cross-chain solutions rely heavily on third-party bridges to wrap or lock assets on a source chain before minting a representation on a target network. Every intermediary hop introduces additional latency, code redundancy, and acute security vectors prone to systemic exploits.

Chain Signatures changes this workflow. As detailed in the official NEAR developer documentation, the system allows NEAR accounts and smart contracts to sign transactions for external chains using EdDSA or ECDSA keys directly. Supported target protocols span Bitcoin, Solana, Cosmos, XRP, Aptos, Sui, and major EVM-compatible networks like Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and Arbitrum.

By leveraging Multi-Party Computation (MPC), the transaction signing process is decentralized. No single custodian holds the private key. This significantly reduces the structural risk profile associated with traditional centralized or federated bridge designs.

Unlocking Bitcoin DeFi and Cross-Chain Use Cases

The architectural shift introduced by Chain Signatures expands what developers can build on-chain. By maintaining the business logic on NEAR while controlling external accounts natively, decentralized finance (DeFi) developers can build applications that tap straight into external liquidity pools.

Photo: cryptopanic.com

Take Bitcoin DeFi as a clear example. Developers can construct lending platforms, automated decentralized exchanges (DEXs), or yield-farming protocols on NEAR while leveraging native Bitcoin for payments and collateral. According to NEAR Docs, this enables atomic swaps, instant cross-chain exchanges, and trustless payment flows where NEAR smart contracts handle complex interest calculations and order processing while BTC handles the underlying value transfer.

The Path to Real-World Adoption

Despite the technical elegance of dropping intermediary bridges, the long-term viability of Chain Signatures rests on actual market demand. As reported during the September 2026 launch coverage by DiarioBitcoin, market participants and developers will ultimately judge the feature by its ongoing transaction volume, application integration, and operational stability under heavy market stress.

Photo: docs.near.org

The infrastructure is live. The developer toolkits are documented. Now, the burden shifts entirely to the builder community to transform a sophisticated cryptographic capability into everyday multichain utility.