Mercedes-AMG G 63 Two-Finish Edition: Exclusive Limited Run Hits Australia

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Two-Finish Edition has been confirmed for the Australian market in strictly limited numbers, bringing an intricate dual-black paint treatment, bespoke interior detailing, and a substantial $425,327 before on-road costs price tag to local buyers.

Engineering the Two-Finish Aesthetic in Graz

According to reporting from CarExpert, Mercedes-Benz applies two distinct black formulations to the iconic off-roader. High-gloss solid black paint coats the greenhouse surrounds, bonnet, and spare wheel cover. This is contrasted with a Manufaktur Night Black Magno matte finish across the lower body and the roof.

Achieving this split requires intensive hand-finishing at the manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. The production line bottlenecks to just one completed vehicle per day because masking the precise dividing edge between the high-gloss and matte surfaces demands several hours of manual labor.

Riding on 22-inch forged wheels reminiscent of classic AMG monoblock designs—finished appropriately in black—the exterior aesthetic rounds out with the AMG Night Package II. This bundle integrates a dark chrome grille, completing the murdered-out visual signature before the vehicle ever touches Australian soil.

Cabin Architecture and Tiered Pricing

Only five examples of the Two-Finish Edition will arrive in Australia, commanding $425,327 before on-road costs. That figure represents a steep $53,000 premium over a standard Mercedes-AMG G 63. Occupants are reminded of the vehicle’s scarcity via a bespoke passenger grab handle laser-etched with ‘1 of 5’ in silver.

Inside, the dual-tone theme persists through Manufaktur Titanium Grey Pearl and Black upholstery. The cabin adopts the ‘Superior Line Interior’ package, featuring a dual-tone Nappa leather-finished instrument panel paired with carbon-fibre trim elements. Drivers grip an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in a hybrid configuration of carbon-fibre and Microcut microfibre.

Standard equipment includes an 18-speaker 760-watt Burmester 3D sound system, Multibeam LED headlights, and dual 12.3-inch displays handling instrumentation and infotainment. The setup runs augmented-reality satellite navigation alongside a comprehensive suite of active safety systems, including semi-autonomous parking assist, a surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, and Active Steering Assist.

Powertrain Performance and Chassis Dynamics

Beneath the boxy sheet metal, the mechanical specifications remain anchored to the familiar, brutal engineering of the standard G 63. Power comes from a bi-turbo 4.0-litre petrol V8 engine. This powerplant pumps out 430kW of power and 850Nm of torque.

Photo: carexpert.com.au

Managed by a nine-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain drives all four wheels, launching the heavy SUV from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds. Adaptive dampers come standard to manage body roll, while the four-wheel-drive system retains its heavy-duty credentials via three locking differentials. For Australian buyers securing one of the five allocated builds, the Two-Finish Edition trades subtle anonymity for bespoke craftsmanship wrapped in familiar, high-output V8 muscle.