Rare Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor of the Temporal Bone: A Case Study

Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumors of the temporal bone represent an exceedingly rare, locally aggressive pathology. Often mimicking chronic infections or malignancies, these lesions require careful histopathologic and immunohistochemical confirmation, carrying significant clinical challenges due to their destructive nature and potential for fatal outcomes.

Diagnosing temporal bone pathologies presents a unique hurdle in modern otolaryngology. When a patient presents with symptoms mimicking standard middle ear disease, clinicians must look deeper to rule out rare neoplastic processes.

Clinical Presentation and Diagnostic Hurdles

Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumors (IMFT), also known as inflammatory pseudotumors, are nonneoplastic lesions defined by inflammatory cell infiltration and variable fibrosis. While first described in the lungs, extrapulmonary presentations in the head and neck account for less than five percent of cases, with skull base or temporal bone involvement remaining exceedingly rare. According to PubMed online database reviews, only a handful of temporal bone cases have been documented in medical databases.

Consider the case of a 75-year-old patient, who presented with a three- to four-month history of severe headache, intermittent right-sided otorrhea, and hearing loss. Initial diagnostic evaluations often point toward common etiologies. In this specific case, otic cultures tested positive for Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, while a computed tomography scan revealed middle ear opacification, leading to a radical tympanomastoidectomy for a presumed cholesteatoma. It was only through histological examination and postmortem analysis that the true aggressive nature of the IMFT was uncovered, highlighting the profound difficulty of early clinical identification.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What is an IMFT? An inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor is a rare, tumor-like growth made of scar-like tissue and immune cells. Though classified as benign, it can act aggressively by destroying nearby bone.

An inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor is a rare, tumor-like growth made of scar-like tissue and immune cells. Though classified as benign, it can act aggressively by destroying nearby bone. Why is it hard to diagnose? Its symptoms—such as hearing loss, ear drainage, and severe headaches—closely mimic chronic ear infections or common middle-ear cholesteatomas.

Its symptoms—such as hearing loss, ear drainage, and severe headaches—closely mimic chronic ear infections or common middle-ear cholesteatomas. How is it confirmed? Standard imaging alone is often insufficient. Definitive diagnosis requires specialized tissue analysis (histopathology and immunohistochemistry) performed by pathologists.

Aggressive Behavior and Skull Base Extension

The clinical trajectory of temporal bone IMFT can be devastating. Because the temporal bone sits adjacent to critical neurovascular structures, an expanding mass can breach the tegmen tympani and invade the intracranial compartment. In the documented 75-year-old case, the patient eventually developed multiple cranial nerve palsies—specifically affecting the sixth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth cranial nerves—before experiencing a fatal outcome six months after initial presentation.

Recent evidence confirms the clonal, neoplastic nature of IMFT, shifting how modern medicine views these growths. Therapeutic strategies remain controversial. Surgical excision is a primary treatment option. Corticosteroid therapy and radiation therapy are available options depending on tumor location and behavior, with steroids reserved for residual or intracranial disease or in patients in whom surgery is not an option.

Clinical Overview of Temporal Bone IMFT Clinical Feature Characteristic Manifestation Common Symptoms Severe headache, otorrhea, conductive or mixed hearing loss Primary Diagnostic Challenge Radiographic and clinical overlap with chronic otitis media and cholesteatoma Confirmatory Methods Histopathologic and immunohistochemical tissue analysis Standard Treatment Modalities Complete surgical excision; corticosteroids/radiation for unresectable or residual masses

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor Surgical intervention is contraindicated in patients in whom surgery is not an option, in which case alternative management strategies involving corticosteroids must be weighed.

Future Trajectory in Skull Base Oncology