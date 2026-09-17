Fiji declares national HIV emergency as Pacific nation grapples with surge in cases

Fiji declared a national health emergency after new HIV diagnoses surged 27% last year, with health authorities estimating that one in every 60 adults is now living with the virus. The Pacific nation plans to introduce needle-and-syringe programs and expand testing and treatment access.

The government formally elevated its response from an outbreak-level containment effort to a national crisis following a cabinet decision on September 9. Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu announced the emergency declaration on social media, emphasizing that conventional measures are no longer adequate to curb the rapid transmission unfolding across the archipelago of fewer than one million people.

Escalating Infection Rates and Demographic Impact

National surveillance figures show that 2,016 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2025, representing a sharp acceleration from prior years. Annual diagnoses climbed from 245 in 2022 to 415 in 2023, and 1,583 in 2024, according to ministry data.

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The crisis is disproportionately affecting younger demographics. People ages 20 to 24 accounted for 32 percent of diagnoses in 2025, while those between 20 and 34 collectively represented 66.9 percent of all recorded cases. Government estimates indicate that adult HIV prevalence has reached about 1.6 percent, meaning roughly one in 60 adults carries the virus—a steep climb from an estimated one in 167 five years prior.

Expectant mothers and newborns are also confronting the outbreak. HIV prevalence among women receiving antenatal care has reached approximately 2 percent, or about one in 50. Save the Children Fiji reported that 59 babies acquired HIV from their mothers in 2025, and 18 children died before their first birthday.

The Intersection of Methamphetamine Use and Unsafe Injection Practices

Public health officials have tied the accelerating spread of HIV directly to a correlating rise in local methamphetamine consumption and unsafe drug injection methods. Fiji’s geographic position as a drug-running hub has contributed to local availability, which in turn fueled dangerous practices among users.

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Among cases with an identified transmission route, sexual transmission accounted for 50.6 percent, while injecting drug use accounted for 42.6 percent, though the ministry noted the route was unknown in 57.9 percent of newly diagnosed cases. Beyond sharing needles, health experts point to a dangerous practice known as “bluetoothing” or “hotspotting”, where intravenous drug users inject the blood of intoxicated peers to share a high or conserve scarce syringes.

“Bluetoothing” or “hotspotting” refers to the dangerous practice where intravenous drug users inject the blood of already intoxicated individuals, which has fuelled a global HIV surge, especially in parts of Africa and in the Pacific. Health experts and NGOs, via Yahoo News

Treatment Gaps and Strain on Clinical Services

Significant gaps in testing and treatment continue to challenge the public health response. UNAIDS reported that of an estimated 9,100 people living with HIV in Fiji in 2025, only 39 percent knew their status and just 22 percent were accessing antiretroviral treatment. This sits well below the global average, where 78 percent of people with HIV access treatment.

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Of the 2,016 individuals diagnosed in 2025, 845 were not enrolled in care at the time of analysis. Furthermore, 36 percent of patients with available immune system test results already presented with advanced HIV disease at the time of diagnosis.

Jason Mitchell, who leads the national HIV response taskforce, noted the toll the epidemic is taking on the country’s medical infrastructure. Clinical services are operating under severe pressure as patients who could remain healthy with proper care instead occupy hospital beds and outpatient clinics.

Legislative Reforms and Proposed Intervention Strategies

To combat the emergency, the Fijian government has established a five-minister Cabinet subcommittee and laid out plans to scale up clinical and preventive interventions. Authorities intend to widen access to free, voluntary testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and confidential treatment services.

Fiji declares a national health emergency over HIV epidemic | The World | ABC NEWS

Parliament is expected to consider legislative amendments that will enable the introduction of a formal needle-and-syringe program alongside harm-reduction services for injecting drug users. Officials also stress that overcoming social stigma remains critical to encouraging individuals to seek testing.

“No one should be ashamed, threatened, or excluded because of their HIV status. Stigma drives people away from the very services that can help them.” Antonio Lalabalavu, Health Minister