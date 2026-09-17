Benfica secured a 2-0 victory against Milan at San Siro during the opening round of the Europa League league phase. Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Kaminski sealed the away win, while Milan rested several key starters and fielded a heavily rotated squad ahead of upcoming domestic fixtures.

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The opening night of the UEFA Europa League brought together two historical giants, Milan and Benfica, who share nine European titles and two former European Cup final encounters, according to reporting by Mozzartsport. Yet, the fixture immediately raised questions regarding squad prioritization when both clubs approached the match with significant lineup rotations. According to Mozzartsport, Benfica left nine of its starting players from the previous Portuguese league match against Gil Vicente on the bench at kickoff, keeping their primary focus on an upcoming domestic league clash against Porto.

Milan mirrored the cautious squad management under manager Ruben Amorim, resting stars such as Luka Modrić, Adrien Rabio, Christian Pulišić, Hila, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Moreira. Terracciano and Hutchinson made starts, though both were substituted at halftime.

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Lukebakio and Kaminski Deliver the Decisive Blows

Despite fielding a heavily altered side, Benfica controlled the tempo and punished Milan’s defensive lapses. The breakthrough arrived in the 16th minute when Dodi Lukebakio cut inside from the right flank and drove a low shot past goalkeeper Mike Maignan into the far corner. Georgiy Sudakov rattled the goalpost shortly after, maintaining relentless pressure from the visiting side.

Any hopes of a Milan comeback were extinguished early in the second half. Kaminski capitalized on static defending by the hosts to score Benfica’s second goal from close range following a left-wing cross by El Karuani. The 0-2 scoreline left Milan searching for answers amid an increasingly frantic and disorganized attacking display.

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Historical Precedents and Milestone Commemorations

Before kickoff, San Siro hosted ceremonial tributes on the center circle. Eighty-eight-year-old José Altafini, a two-time goalscorer in the 1963 European Cup final against Benfica, alongside Rui Costa—widely recognized as a stellar figure who represented both historic clubs—received special honors from the organizers.

The final whistle marked a definitive shift in the head-to-head history between the two clubs. According to Mozzartsport, this encounter produced Benfica’s first victory against Milan across seven historical matches. Meanwhile, the result extended Benfica’s remarkable unbeaten run in the group or league phase of the Europa League to 11 matches.

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Milan Struggles and Defensive Vulnerabilities at Home

Milan’s performance exposed ongoing fragility on their home turf. Mozzartsport noted that this defeat represents Milan’s fourth home loss in their last six matches dating back to April, with the team conceding at least two goals in every single one of those losses. Strahinja Pavlović received a yellow card early in the 11th minute and played under defensive pressure for the remainder of the match, though he remained active in the attack as Milan chased a deficit.

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Record signing Gonzalo Ramos struggled significantly against his former club, leaving Milan effectively operating with a disadvantage on the pitch.

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