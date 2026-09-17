Max Verstappen Overtakes 100 Karters in 14 Laps at Silverstone

Max Verstappen dominated the Red Bull-run ‘Max vs 100′ event at Silverstone, requiring just 14 laps and 37 minutes to overtake a 101-kart grid of amateur drivers. Racing on an adapted circuit combining the grand prix track and kart venue, the four-time Formula 1 world champion ruthlessly picked off content creators, athletes, and fans from the back of the pack.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Unleashing F1 Racecraft on a Kart Circuit

The Red Bull-backed ‘Max vs 100’ challenge at Silverstone presented a unique motorsport puzzle. Max Verstappen lined up dead last on a 101-kart grid, tasked with hunting down every single competitor across a maximum of 30 tours on an adapted layout incorporating the Grand Prix circuit’s Brooklands section and the venue’s dedicated kart track, according to Yahoo Sports. Each amateur eliminated as soon as they were passed.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

All participants drove identical machinery, though the amateur field—consisting of content creators, athletes, and motorsport fans—had the strategic aid of a ‘fast lap’ shortcut during the opening half of the race to pull clear. But the theoretical advantage evaporated instantly when the lights went out. Verstappen carved through the field with clinical precision, executing 64 overtakes on a chaotic opening tour alone.

Table: Event Metrics at a Glance

Metric Data Point Total Grid Size 101 karts Laps Completed by Winner 14 laps Total Time Elapsed 37 minutes First Lap Overtakes 64 karts

The Hunt Down to the Final Three

By lap four, Verstappen had already dispatched 75 rivals, a blistering pace Yahoo Sports likened to his legendary wet-weather charge at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix. Operating with a no-holds-barred approach that occasionally featured aggressive curb strikes and corner-cutting, the Dutchman made rapid headway up the timing monitors.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

As the chaos thinned, only three competitors remained on the lead lap: Dutch F1 journalist Jacky Martens, Red Bull engine builder Lewis Osler, and YouTuber Zac Alsop. Despite the trio utilizing their designated ‘fast lap’ shortcuts to delay the inevitable, Verstappen reeled them in.

The four-time world champion sealed the win by sweeping past Alsop and Osler down the inside of the penultimate corner before executing a carbon-copy move on Martens at the final turn. “The first lap was just chaos, you want to survive, and then after that it was a bit like just hunting them down so that was nice,” Verstappen reflected following the chequered flag, as noted by Motorsport coverage via Yahoo.

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