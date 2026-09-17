Resident Evil Remake Trilogy Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Playable at TGS 2026

Capcom announced that Nintendo Switch 2 will receive three major entries in its survival horror catalog: Resident Evil RE:2 Z Version Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil RE:3 Z Version, and Resident Evil RE:4 Gold Edition. According to official company disclosures, these three titles will also feature playable demos at the Capcom booth during Tokyo Game Show 2026 (TGS2026) at Makuhari Messe.

Release Schedules and Promotional Pricing Structure

The rollout strategy spans both digital and physical distribution formats. Capcom has slated the digital download versions for release on October 16, 2026, while physical cartridges are scheduled to land on store shelves on January 29, 2027. Early adopters purchasing the digital versions before November 7, 2026, will receive a 1,000-yen discount off standard retail pricing.

Pricing tiers for the digital promotion break down as follows:

Resident Evil RE:2 Z Version Deluxe Edition: Standard price 3,990 yen (tax included) / Promotional price 2,990 yen (tax included)

Resident Evil RE:3 Z Version: Standard price 2,990 yen (tax included) / Promotional price 1,990 yen (tax included)

Resident Evil RE:4 Gold Edition: Standard price 4,990 yen (tax included) / Promotional price 3,990 yen (tax included)

With these three remakes slated for the hardware alongside the upcoming release of Resident Evil RE: Code: Veronica in 2027, the entire mainline numbered catalog of the franchise will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

RE Engine Port Features and Content Bundles

Built using Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, these iterations adapt the core frameworks of the original releases into over-the-shoulder perspectives. The RE:2 package features protagonist Leon S. Kennedy alongside Claire Redfield amidst a biohazard outbreak in Raccoon City, bundling extra costumes like the “Arklay Sheriff” and “Noir” skins alongside multiple models of the Samurai Edge special weapon.

The RE:3 release centers on S.T.A.R.S. survivor Jill Valentine as she navigates the collapsing city scape while evading the persistent bioweapon Nemesis. Meanwhile, Resident Evil RE:4 Gold Edition picks up six years post-incident with government agent Leon S. Kennedy on a rescue mission, packing in the Separate Ways campaign, The Mercenaries extra mode, and various cosmetic packs and weapon addons.

TGS2026 Hands-On Presence and Attendee Incentives

Attendees visiting the Capcom exhibition space at TGS2026 can go hands-on with all three Nintendo Switch 2 titles. According to official announcements shared via the Resident Evil Official X Account, visitors who test the software will receive physical attendance bonuses on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. These limited promotional items include a specialized microfiber handkerchief and themed sticker sheets.