AI Agent & Business Automation Training E-Degree on Sale for $19.99

The AI Agent & Business Automation Professional E-Degree is currently available for $19.99, reduced from its normal MSRP of $49, during an extended Labor Day sale hosted via StackSocial. Offered by Eduonix Learning Solutions, the training program delivers over 25 hours of video content across eight distinct courses designed to teach developers and business professionals how to build multi-step AI workflows.

Moving Beyond Basic Prompts Into Agentic Architecture

Knowing how to write a prompt for a generative text model is fundamentally different from engineering autonomous software loops. Modern production environments demand systems capable of executing multi-step workflows, invoking external application programming interfaces, and maintaining state across asynchronous tasks. This shift marks the transition from static chat interfaces to dynamic agentic architectures.

The curriculum addresses this technical gap directly. It guides learners through foundational concepts before advancing into Retrieval-Augmented Generation applications, localized business agents, and specialized marketing automation.

Tooling and Enterprise Infrastructure

Practical execution requires familiarity with a rapidly evolving stack of orchestration frameworks and vector databases. According to details shared by PCMag, the curriculum gets hands-on with major industry tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Beyond baseline large language models, the syllabus incorporates developer frameworks and vector storage engines:

LangChain and LangGraph for chaining operations and managing stateful agent graphs

CrewAI for multi-agent role-playing simulations

OpenAI APIs, AutoGen, LlamaIndex, and Pinecone for semantic search and retrieval

Integration platforms including n8n, Zapier, and Make

Engineers must also handle deployment and infrastructure realities. The training covers backend connectivity using FastAPI, containerization through Docker, and version control via GitHub, bridging the gap between local script prototyping and enterprise deployment.

Who Benefits From the Curriculum?

Software engineering is not the sole target demographic for this training package. The program explicitly targets developers, entrepreneurs, marketers, students, and business professionals seeking to automate repetitive organizational tasks.

Photo: pcmag.com

Because the modules span both low-code automation tools like Make and Zapier alongside hard-code Python integrations, participants can scale their learning curve based on their existing technical baseline. Upon completing the entire eight-course sequence, participants receive a certificate designed for resumes and professional portfolios.

The 30-Second Verdict

At $19.99 down from $49, the lifetime access model offers a low-cost entry point into agentic workflow design.