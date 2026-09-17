Hedgehog Coronaviruses Reveal Potential Pathways for Cross-Species Transmission

Recent virological surveillance of European hedgehogs (Erinaceus europaeus) in Portugal has revealed a coronavirus positivity rate, alongside the first recorded detection of alphacoronaviruses in these insectivorous mammals. Published data highlights significant genetic diversity, raising fresh questions regarding potential cross-species viral transmission pathways and host cell receptor utilization.

Genomic Characterization and Surveillance in Portugal

Building on earlier findings of a novel Betacoronavirus in European hedgehogs discovered in 2013, researchers in Portugal set out to map viral presence and genetic diversity across local animal populations. According to findings reported in PMC, fecal samples from 110 hedgehogs across two recovery centers and an environmental non-governmental organization were screened using a broad-spectrum nested RT-PCR assay targeting the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) gene.

Out of those 110 tested specimens, positive results for coronavirus RNA were yielded. The majority of these positive samples mapped to the Betacoronavirus genus. However, the testing also documented the first known detection of alphacoronaviruses in hedgehogs. Sequence analysis showed these alphacoronavirus strains shared identity with a bat coronavirus variant known as Alphacoronavirus miniopteri. Further full-length genome sequencing on a betacoronavirus-positive sample successfully recovered a portion of the complete genome, exhibiting a closest homology to Betacoronavirus erinacei isolates originating in the United Kingdom.

Receptor Binding Dynamics and Interspecies Risk

To evaluate the real-world zoonotic threat posed by these strains, computational protein-protein docking studies were deployed. These structural models calculate the binding affinity between the spike protein of hedgehog coronavirus and the cell receptors of various mammal species that share habitats or interactions with hedgehogs.

The core virological question centers on receptor specificity. Investigators wanted to determine if hedgehog coronaviruses leverage the same cellular entry pathways as MERS-CoV—specifically targeting dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4)—or if they rely on entirely distinct host cell receptors. The docking predictions indicate that hedgehog CoV may utilize alternate receptor binding mechanics, though the precise functional interfaces demand ongoing empirical validation. These computational models provide a baseline structural roadmap, but they do not confirm direct spillover capability.

Broadening the Scope of Animal Reservoirs

The discovery of diverse coronaviruses in Erinaceus europaeus underscores a broader epidemiological reality regarding insectivorous mammals. Following the post-SARS surge in newly discovered bat coronaviruses, researchers hypothesized that other order Eulipotyphla members could similarly harbor diverse viral families.

The identification of both alpha and beta genera within hedgehogs expands the known mammalian host range for these nidoviruses. While gamma- and deltacoronaviruses predominantly infect avian species, alpha- and betacoronaviruses continue to demonstrate a wide mammalian host breadth.