Pusha T and Pharrell Williams Launch Grindin Coffee in NYC

On Monday, Sept. 14, Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton and Pharrell Williams officially launched their new coffee brand, Grindin Coffee, in New York City. Partnering with Italian roaster Lavazza, the venture channels the duo’s studio discipline and creative rhythm into dark and medium roast blends designed for the daily hustle.

When two architects of modern hip-hop decide to bottle the fuel that powered 5 a.m. recording sessions and twenty-five-mile bike rides, the business world pays attention. Let’s look at how a 2002 Clipse track inspired a consumer goods play in the heart of Manhattan.

The Bottom Line

The Partnership: Pusha T and Pharrell Williams have teamed up with Italian roaster Lavazza, which dates back to 1895, to launch Grindin Coffee.

Pusha T and Pharrell Williams have teamed up with Italian roaster Lavazza, which dates back to 1895, to launch Grindin Coffee. The Launch Events: The brand was unveiled to the public on Monday, Sept. 14, through dual New York City celebrations at Ludlow House and Time Again.

The brand was unveiled to the public on Monday, Sept. 14, through dual New York City celebrations at Ludlow House and Time Again. The Products: Available exclusively via the brand’s website, the lineup features dark and medium roast options in ground or whole bean formats tailored for filter, espresso, and cold brew methods.

From Studio Sessions to Shelf-Ready Roasts

Nearly twenty-five years after the release of Clipse’s breakout single “Grindin,” Terrence Thornton and Pharrell Williams are translating their creative synergy into consumer packaged goods. According to statements released by the partners, the brand stems directly from their work ethic. Speaking about their early-morning routine, Pusha T noted that their days began at 5 a.m. with black coffee or espresso before launching into studio sessions and twenty-five-mile bike rides.

That rhythm—create, move, create again—formed the operational blueprint for Grindin Coffee. “Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning,” Williams shared in a statement. “It has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.” The duo worked alongside Lavazza to ensure the flavor profiles matched their standards.

That manufacturing pedigree comes from Lavazza’s expertise. The initial product rollout features two distinct offerings tailored to different brewing styles. The dark roast brings forward notes of cocoa, caramel, and brown spices, while the medium roast delivers bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut. Both variants are packaged for versatility, functioning across filter machines, espresso setups, and cold brew methods.

Inside the New York City Launch Circuit

The rollout featured a curated, dual-location industry event across Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 14. The morning kicked off with an intimate breakfast at Ludlow House. Attendees sampled the coffee while listening to the founders break down the brand’s origin story. The morning room drew a crowd, including Lavazza CMO Carlo Colpo, Chairman and President Giuseppe Lavazza, members of the Lavazza family, and figures from media and entertainment like Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin and Ari Melber.

Photo: thesource.com

By nightfall, the energy shifted to Time Again for the official launch party. Questlove and Jason Stewart handled DJ duties, turning a brand activation into a cultural convergence. Guests from fashion, music, and the arts gathered to toast the venture, cementing Grindin Coffee as a lifestyle statement.

The Creator Economy Meets Legacy Beverage Brands

Grindin Coffee Product & Launch Overview Element Details Founders Pusha T (Terrence Thornton) & Pharrell Williams Manufacturing Partner Lavazza (Est. 1895) Launch Date Monday, Sept. 14 Launch Locations Ludlow House & Time Again (New York City) Product Lineup Dark Roast (Cocoa, caramel, brown spices) & Medium Roast (Bittersweet chocolate, caramel, roasted hazelnut) Availability Exclusive via the official Grindin Coffee website

Grindin Coffee positions itself against the relaxed framing typical of gourmet coffee marketing. Instead of sipping and easing into the morning, the brand leans into ignition and movement. As Pusha T put it, the product is meant for people who wake up and attack the day.

Photo: vibe.com

What Comes Next for the Brand

Because the beans are currently available exclusively through the brand’s official website, the strategy relies on organic digital engagement and the loyalty of a fan base that has followed Williams and Pusha T for over two decades.

Clipse perform Grindin’ with Jay-Z and Pharrell

The backing of an Italian roasting titan provides the supply chain muscle, while the founders’ cultural cachet guarantees initial visibility.

Drop a comment below: Are you picking up a bag of the dark or medium roast, or do you prefer your morning brew from an indie local shop? Let’s talk about it.