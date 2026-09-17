Chinese Manufacturers Adapt Strategies for ASEAN Market Success

Chinese manufacturers are accelerating their operational footprints across Southeast Asia, shifting away from a reliance on traditional exporting toward localized production, regional supply networks, and deep market integration. This strategic evolution highlights how companies are moving to tailor products directly to local demand as the region solidifies its position as a central hub for overseas business expansion.

The strategic pivot comes ahead of the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled to take place in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, from Sept. 17 to 21. Economic ties between the two regions continue to expand rapidly, with data from the Ministry of Commerce showing that cumulative two-way investment between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had exceeded $515 billion by the end of July.

Analysts and business executives note that Southeast Asia has effectively transformed into a vital testing ground for enterprises establishing a global presence. Rather than simply replicating domestic business models abroad, companies must build tailored capabilities overseas to address distinct regional conditions.

Shifting Strategies Across Diverse Markets

The sheer diversity of ASEAN economies requires a flexible approach. Li Guanghui, dean of academic affairs at the China-ASEAN School of Economics at Guangxi University, pointed out that regional markets push companies to shape their strategies around local consumers, business practices, and competitive environments instead of relying on a single, uniform regional template.

This localized approach is further supported by government initiatives. Wang Liping, director-general of the Commerce Ministry’s department of Asian affairs, stated that China and ASEAN maintain substantial room to deepen investment cooperation in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, green development, and the blue economy. “Companies on both sides can make greater use of artificial intelligence, big data and the internet of things to better connect production, logistics and trade,” Wang said, emphasizing that digital integration enables firms to respond faster to shifting demand and build resilient supply chains.

Industrial Adaptation on the Ground

Manufacturing firms are putting these principles into practice by establishing physical operations within ASEAN markets. Safewell Group, a security products manufacturer based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, traditionally built its business selling mechanical items like safes and gun cabinets to Europe and the United States. The company has since evolved into smart systems featuring biometric access and connected alarms, while establishing a manufacturing plant in Indonesia last year.

Under this operational model, Safewell produces higher-value components—such as locking systems and electronic modules—in China, while locally sourcing sheet metal and structural parts in Indonesia. The Indonesian facility handles final assembly, testing, and regional deliveries. Wang Lei, the company’s vice-president, noted that Indonesia’s expanding retail sector and growing middle-income consumer base are driving robust demand across homes, hotels, shops, and financial outlets. Safewell’s exports to ASEAN markets climbed 12 percent year-on-year between January and August. On a broader scale, Ningbo Customs reported that Ningbo’s overall exports to ASEAN rose 23.7 percent year-on-year to reach 82.89 billion yuan ($12.35 billion) during the first seven months of 2026.

Similarly, Guangzhou, Guangdong province-based Guoguang Electric Co.—a manufacturer of speakers and acoustic components—has scaled up production capacity at its Vietnam plant to diversify manufacturing and better serve international clients. Although the facility was established in 2019, Chinese operations continue to supply essential components like antennas, connectors, and adapters for Bluetooth speaker production, according to Guangzhou Customs data. Luo Lijuan, the company’s logistics director, reported that approximately 70 percent of Guoguang Electric’s customers are overseas.

Looking Ahead to Regional Integration

As the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo approaches in Nanning, trade officials and industry leaders will continue evaluating how deeper operational integration and digital connectivity can sustain regional growth. The ongoing expansion of localized manufacturing networks points to a long-term shift in how Chinese enterprises plan to anchor their supply chains and market presence across Southeast Asia.

Photo: chinadaily.com.cn

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