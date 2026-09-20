Remco Evenepoel Chases Fourth Time Trial World Title in Montréal

Remco Evenepoel chases a fourth individual time trial world title in Montréal, starting last in the elite men’s event. The flat, technical 39.2-kilometer course crosses the Saint-Laurent river and winds through the Gilles-Villeneuve Formula 1 circuit, with top rivals including Filippo Ganna and Stefan Küng.

The elite time-trialling field gathers in Canada for the opening day of the world championships, where the Belgian star stands on the brink of cycling history. No rider has ever captured four world championship time trial titles in a row. Fabian Cancellara and Tony Martin both secured four rainbow jerseys in the discipline during their careers, but not consecutively. Evenepoel enters the contest after a meticulous training block, having kept his preparations grounded in routine.

Remco Evenepoel stated that he does not really occupy himself with that status, noting that he is always focused on his own preparation and tries to maintain the same rituals, and explaining that he tries to focus on what he always does in a time trial: go as fast as possible.

Afin de se rapprocher de Montréal où ils se déplaceront dans quelques heures pour découvrir le parcours du contre-la-montre, les sélectionnés belges ont intégré vendredi leur hôtel de Boucherville où la délégation tricolore s’installera jusqu’à dimanche inclus. Très détendu et manifestement de bonne humeur, Remco Evenepoel a exposé ses chances de devenir champion du monde pour la quatrième fois d’affilée. Ce samedi, à 9h au Canada (15h en Belgique), le triple champion du monde a reconnu le parcours de ce contre-la-montre. La circulation dans la ville québécoise a été bloquée pour la première fois et tous les participants ont pu effectuer leur reconnaissance durant deux petites heures.

L’Italien Filippo Ganna, champion du monde en 2020 et 2021, et le Suisse Stefan Küng font partie des principaux adversaires. Le jeune Britannique Callum Thornley postule à une médaille, alors que les Français Paul Seixas et Bruno Armirail arrivent avec “des ambitions”. Le Mexicain Isaac del Toro, l’un des favoris de la course en ligne le dimanche suivant avec Evenepoel et Seixas, sera également au départ. Chez les femmes, la Suissesse Marlen Reusser, favorisée par un tracé où sa puissance pourra s’exprimer à plein, défendra son titre face notamment à la Néerlandaise Demi Vollering et à la Britannique Zoe Backsted. Du côté des Belges, Lotte Kopecky estime que le parcours ne lui convient pas du tout.

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The Montréal Course and Weather Variables

Place aux gros rouleurs pour cette première journée des Mondiaux qui se déroulent jusqu’au 27 septembre. Après un départ de l’avenue du Parc, l’une des grandes artères du centre de la métropole québecoise, coureurs et coureuses vont traverser le fleuve Saint-Laurent pour rejoindre le circuit Gilles-Villeneuve qui accueille le Grand Prix de Formule 1, avant de revenir vers le Vieux-Montréal pour une arrivée en côte au Parc Jeanne-Mance. Cette dernière petite bosse est la seule vraie difficulté d’un parcours rapide qui ne propose que 220 mètres de dénivelé positif et devrait favoriser les spécialistes du chrono. Les chronos élites messieurs et dames se courront sur un parcours relativement plat de 39,2 km avec une route qui s’élève quelque peu seulement en fin de parcours.

Photo: dhnet.be

Photo: lalibre.be

Rain threatens to complicate the afternoon. The course includes 40 virages, and Evenepoel addressed the weather possibilities when asked if precipitation would change anything regarding the material: Remco Evenepoel remarked that it is scary and that he had not seen that on his application, adding that if it happens, aside from putting a little less pressure in the tires, there is nothing one can do, noting that it is something they have to look at on Sunday morning and stating that he just hopes that if there is rain, everyone will have the rain and not only the last riders.

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Filippo Ganna, Stefan Küng, and the Contender Field

While Evenepoel commands favoritism, a lean group of elite competitors aims to disrupt his historic run. In het sterke deelnemersveld ontbreekt één grote tijdritnaam: Joshua Tarling. De Brit reist niet af naar Canada. Die décision est sur z’n minst begrijpelijk. Iets meer dan een maand geleden verloor hij zijn broer Finlay na een tragisch ongeluk in de Ronde van Portugal. Tarling stond aan de start van de Vuelta en werd derde in de openingstijdrit, maar hij stapte af tijdens de zesde etappe. Het WK was een doel voor de Brit, maar hij slaat de wedstrijd toch over. Met EK-goud en WK-brons in 2023 zette hij zich tussen de allerbeste tijdrijders, maar een wereldtitel zal dus nog niet voor dit jaar zijn.

Photo: sporza.be

Remco Evenepoel won de 17,4 kilometer lange tijdrit.

Filippo Ganna beet in 2023 (op 12 seconden) en in 2024 (op 6 seconden) zijn tanden stuk op Evenepoel. Van de laatste negen tijdritten met Evenepoel en Ganna aan de start was de Belg acht keer de snelste. Ganna is de laatste jaren tegen de klok ook een tikkeltje minder, al vertellen zijn tijdritzeges in de Ronde van Algarve, Tirreno-Adriatico en de Giro in 2026 een ander verhaal. Stefan Küng arrives as the winner of the chrono of the Vuelta the previous week.

Contender Country Notable Background Remco Evenepoel Belgium Defending champion seeking a fourth title Filippo Ganna Italy Two-time world champion (2020, 2021) Stefan Küng Switzerland Winner of the chrono of the Vuelta the previous week Brandon McNulty United States Elite time trial competitor in the start list

Start Times and the Road to the Podium

Les heures de départ des principaux participants (en heure belge) débutent dans l’après-midi pour les dames et se poursuivent en soirée pour les messieurs:

Photo: rtbf.be

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15h19:30: Skye Davidson (Zim) – première partante dames

15h51:00: Lotte Claes (Bel)

16h03:00: Franziska Koch (All)

16h07:30: Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra)

16h09:00: Paula Blasi (Esp)

16h13:30: Lieke Nooijen (P-B)

16h15:00: Christina Schweinberger (Aut)

16h16:30: Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)

16h18:00: Lotte Kopecky (Bel)

16h21:00: Juliette Berthet (Fra)

16h24:00: Antonia Niedermaier (All)

16h27:00: Zoe Backstedt (G-B)

16h28:30: Demi Vollering (P-B)

16h30:00: Marlen Reusser (Sui) – dernière partante dames

19h00:00: Gil Gomes (GBi) – premier partant messieurs

19h42:00: Rune Herregodts (Bel)

20h07:30: Paul Seixas (Fra)

20h09:00: Callum Thornley (G-B)

20h10:30: Mathias Vacek (Tch)

20h12:00: Brandon McNulty (USA)

20h13:30: Alec Segaert (Bel)

20h21:00: Daan Hoole (P-B)

20h22:30: Isaac del Toro (Mex)

20h24:00: Stefan Küng (Sui)

20h25:30: Bruno Armirail (Fra)

20h27:00: Ethan Hayter (G-B)

20h28:30: Filippo Ganna (Ita)

20h30:00: Remco Evenepoel (Bel) – dernier partant messieurs