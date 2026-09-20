No. 15 Texas A&M Volleyball Faces No. 20 Creighton

No. 15 Texas A&M Volleyball Travels for Ranked Clash at No. 20 Creighton

The No. 15 Texas A&M volleyball team travels to Omaha, Nebraska, to face No. 20 Creighton in a high-stakes top-20 non-conference matchup on Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena. According to the Texas A&M Aggies Official Athletics Website via BVM Sports, the Maroon & White enter the fixture following a victory, while the Bluejays look to rebound from a four-match slide.

Fantasy & Market Impact Ranked Matchup Dynamics: This marks the seventh ranked opponent on the non-conference slate for the Aggies, offering major RPI implications heading into conference play.

Navigating a Gauntlet of Ranked Opponents Sunday’s showdown at Sokol Arena marks the seventh time the Aggies have locked horns with a ranked adversary during their non-conference schedule. But the tape tells a different story regarding how both squads arrive at this juncture. While Texas A&M secured a stabilizing win in their previous outing, Creighton finds themselves searching for answers after dropping four consecutive matches. The Bluejays hosted a stretch of fixtures, highlighted by a midweek road trip to Lincoln to face top-ranked Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena, followed by a home battle against unbeaten Kansas State, as reported by Creighton Athletics.

Roster Turnover and Tactical Adjustments in Omaha Head coach Brian Rosen’s squad has had to adapt quickly following the graduation of three senior All-Americans from last year’s Elite Eight team. Despite the turnover, the Bluejays retained key contributors like Saige Damrow anchoring the back row with 4.55 digs per set and Eloise Brandewie providing resistance at the net with 1.32 blocks per set. Photo: gocreighton.com To fill the gaps, Creighton turned aggressively to the transfer portal. The arrivals of middle blocker Ayden Ames, setter Katie Dalton, and outside hitter Trinity Shadd-Ceres immediately injected high-major athleticism into the lineup. Ames has chipped in 2.05 kills per set while hitting .326, while Shadd-Ceres shoulders a primary termination role with 3.24 kills per set. Team Statistical Comparison: Creighton vs. Opponent Baselines Statistic Creighton Bluejays No. 1 Nebraska (Reference Benchmark) Kills Per Set 12.24 13.64 Digs Per Set 15.29 11.68 Blocks Per Set 2.55 2.77 Team Hitting Pct. .177 .330 Here is what the analytics highlight: Creighton’s defensive resilience remains elite, averaging over 15 digs per set, but their offensive efficiency has dipped to .177.

Broadcasting and Match Logistics First serve in Omaha is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon. Fans unable to make the trip to Sokol Arena can catch the action live nationally on FS1, as detailed in the official game notes provided by Texas A&M Athletics. Photo: bvmsports.com

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