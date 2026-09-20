Nintendo Switch 2 Receives New Batch of Backwards Compatibility Fixes

Nintendo has rolled out its latest batch of backwards compatibility fixes for the Nintendo Switch 2, addressing game operation issues for titles like Attack on Titan 2, Go Vacation, and Ninja Five-O. Tied directly to the system’s version 23.0.0 firmware update released in September 2026, these patches continue hardware ecosystem adjustments.

Under-the-Hood Firmware Adjustments and the Version 23.0.0 Rollout

Nintendo’s ongoing engineering response involves targeted firmware updates. Released just days prior to the latest compatibility drop, firmware version 23.0.0 laid the system-level groundwork required to execute these fixes.

Compatibility engineering on closed hardware ecosystems is rarely straightforward. According to Nintendo Everything, the September 2026 backwards compatibility fixes encompass a substantial catalog of software spanning multiple genres and publishers.

Complete Breakdown of the September 2026 Compatibility Patch List

The updated software list addresses titles that previously failed to run smoothly or boot entirely on the newer hybrid hardware. The September 2026 backwards compatibility fixes successfully bring the following games into working order:

Aidan In Danger

Asatsugutori

Attack on Titan 2

Bar Stella Abyss

Boot Hill Heroes

D.C.4 Da Capo 4

Fig

Go Vacation

Hayarigami: Keishicho Kaii Jiken File

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation

Kiyo: Bunny Tyranny

Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator Pro

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

Ninja Five-O

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition

Shin Hayarigami 3

Suuran Digit for Nintendo Switch

Terraformers

The Wild Case

Tiny Lands

What the Dub

ZikSquare

Additional titles have received patches over the platform’s lifecycle since the Switch 2 launched last June. Games such as Monster Hunter Stories, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Dragon Quest Builders have also received targeted updates to ensure stable execution on the newer architecture.

Remaining Hurdles: Officially Unsupported Software and Known Audio Bugs

Not every legacy title functions seamlessly yet. Nintendo has updated its official tracking registry to reflect titles that remain officially unsupported due to persistent game progression issues.

The current lineup of unsupported games includes:

Herdling

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Lost Twins 2

Operation: Tango

Rain World

Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut

Furthermore, hardware interaction quirks can manifest in niche ways. For instance, Nintendo notes that users running Colors Live on the Switch 2 may still experience localized audio problems in specific areas of the application. The company indicates that this specific audio anomaly is slated for resolution in a future backwards compatibility software update.

The Long-Term Ecosystem Strategy for Cross-Generation Play

As engineering teams iterate on subsequent firmware patches, users can monitor official support portals to check specific software status changes. Backward compatibility is rarely a static feature at launch; it requires active, ongoing maintenance to keep legacy codebases functional.