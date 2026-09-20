Nintendo Switch 2 Receives New Batch of Backwards Compatibility Fixes

Nintendo has rolled out its latest batch of backwards compatibility fixes for the Nintendo Switch 2, addressing game operation issues for titles like Attack on Titan 2, Go Vacation, and Ninja Five-O. Tied directly to the system’s version 23.0.0 firmware update released in September 2026, these patches continue hardware ecosystem adjustments.
Under-the-Hood Firmware Adjustments and the Version 23.0.0 Rollout
Nintendo’s ongoing engineering response involves targeted firmware updates. Released just days prior to the latest compatibility drop, firmware version 23.0.0 laid the system-level groundwork required to execute these fixes.
Compatibility engineering on closed hardware ecosystems is rarely straightforward. According to Nintendo Everything, the September 2026 backwards compatibility fixes encompass a substantial catalog of software spanning multiple genres and publishers.
Complete Breakdown of the September 2026 Compatibility Patch List
The updated software list addresses titles that previously failed to run smoothly or boot entirely on the newer hybrid hardware. The September 2026 backwards compatibility fixes successfully bring the following games into working order:
- Aidan In Danger
- Asatsugutori
- Attack on Titan 2
- Bar Stella Abyss
- Boot Hill Heroes
- D.C.4 Da Capo 4
- Fig
- Go Vacation
- Hayarigami: Keishicho Kaii Jiken File
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Kiyo: Bunny Tyranny
- Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator Pro
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
- Ninja Five-O
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
- Shin Hayarigami 3
- Suuran Digit for Nintendo Switch
- Terraformers
- The Wild Case
- Tiny Lands
- What the Dub
- ZikSquare
Additional titles have received patches over the platform’s lifecycle since the Switch 2 launched last June. Games such as Monster Hunter Stories, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Dragon Quest Builders have also received targeted updates to ensure stable execution on the newer architecture.
Remaining Hurdles: Officially Unsupported Software and Known Audio Bugs
Not every legacy title functions seamlessly yet. Nintendo has updated its official tracking registry to reflect titles that remain officially unsupported due to persistent game progression issues.
The current lineup of unsupported games includes:
- Herdling
- ILA: A Frosty Glide
- Lost Twins 2
- Operation: Tango
- Rain World
- Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut
Furthermore, hardware interaction quirks can manifest in niche ways. For instance, Nintendo notes that users running Colors Live on the Switch 2 may still experience localized audio problems in specific areas of the application. The company indicates that this specific audio anomaly is slated for resolution in a future backwards compatibility software update.
The Long-Term Ecosystem Strategy for Cross-Generation Play
As engineering teams iterate on subsequent firmware patches, users can monitor official support portals to check specific software status changes. Backward compatibility is rarely a static feature at launch; it requires active, ongoing maintenance to keep legacy codebases functional.