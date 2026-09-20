Singapore Air Quality Hits Unhealthy Levels as Haze Returns

Singapore Haze Worsens as Unhealthy PSI Readings Spread Beyond Central Districts

On September 19, 2026, air quality across Singapore deteriorated further as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region crossed into the unhealthy region again. Smoke plumes drifting from forest fires in Kalimantan and southern Sumatra continue to impact the island nation, prompting the National Environment Agency (NEA) to advise the public to reduce outdoor activities.

Tracking the Escalation Across Singapore’s Regional Grid

The air quality shift began late on September 18, when the 24-hour PSI registered at 76 by 9 p.m., according to The Straits Times. By the following afternoon, conditions intensified significantly. In central Singapore—encompassing neighborhoods such as Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, and Serangoon Garden—the 24-hour PSI hit 102 at 1 p.m. before climbing to 107 by 3 p.m.

Photo: channelnewsasia.com

An air quality reading between 101 and 200 falls into the unhealthy category. As the afternoon progressed, the west region registered a 24-hour PSI of 95 by 3 p.m. Meanwhile, southern Singapore recorded the lowest PSI on the island at 79 during the same window.

Fine particulate matter concentrations spiked alongside the broader index figures. Hourly PM2.5 readings in the central region surged from 67 at 11 a.m. to 117, before peaking at 149 at noon. While these levels dipped back to 93 by mid-afternoon, they remained within the elevated band of 56 to 150.

Transboundary Smoke and Regional Weather Patterns

The return of the haze stems directly from persistent dry conditions across parts of Kalimantan and southern Sumatra. Prevailing winds blowing from the east-southeast and southeast have carried smoke plumes into Singapore. This development marks the first time since October 2023 that local PSI levels have reached unhealthy territory due to haze.

Photo: thestar.com.my

Authorities previously warned of an elevated haze risk stretching from June through October. These dry conditions are influenced by both El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Inter-Agency Readiness and Public Health Guidance

Government response mechanisms have been active since the regional threat level escalated earlier in the year. At the start of August, the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre raised its alert to Level 2 for the southern ASEAN region—the second-highest level—following sustained hotspot activity and transboundary smoke observations. The government’s 28-agency inter-agency haze task force, chaired by the NEA, maintains active operational readiness to deploy tiered responses as air quality shifts.

For daily planning, the NEA recommends that residents monitor the 24-hour PSI to gauge general daily exposure, while checking the real-time hourly PM2.5 concentrations before committing to immediate outdoor plans. Official updates remain accessible via the NEA website, the myENV mobile application, and the national haze microsite.

Navigating the Days Ahead

As shifting wind patterns continue to push smoke across the maritime border, residents are urged to keep protective measures handy and monitor official advisories closely. With the dry season expected to persist for several more weeks, public vigilance remains the primary defense against the recurring transboundary haze. How are you and your family adapting your outdoor routines to cope with the sudden drop in air quality?