Trump Vows to Create AI Force and Appoint AI Czar

President Donald Trump announced plans on Saturday to establish an “AI Force” and appoint an artificial intelligence czar to oversee the sector. Writing on Truth Social, Trump compared regulatory calls to slow development to political hoaxes, projecting that AI could eventually represent up to 25% of U.S. GDP.

Market Mechanics and Regulatory Friction

President Donald Trump’s weekend announcement on Truth Social—pledging both an executive “AI Force” modeled after his first-term Space Force and a high-IQ “Czar”—signals a hands-off federal approach to growth coupled with strict reliance on the existing civil and criminal justice system for bad actors.

While executive branch rhetoric leans toward deregulation to maintain dominance over geopolitical competitors like China, separate federal agencies are moving aggressively. The Commerce Department recently imposed temporary export restrictions on Anthropic‘s advanced models. Meanwhile, the Defense Department attempted to designate the private lab as a supply-chain risk before a federal judge ruled that action illegal.

Just days after industry leaders—including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk, and Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis—agreed to throttle development speeds and implement stringent safety measures, antitrust litigation hit the sector.

A lawsuit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that these leading labs violated antitrust statutes by coordinating slowdown efforts. Lead attorney Nick Rowley argued that such private self-serving agreements diminish the value paid by enterprise and retail subscribers.

The Bottom Line Executive Stance: Trump aims to protect industry growth while utilizing standard legal frameworks to penalize criminal or civil misconduct, dismissing safety-driven slowdowns as political hoaxes.

Trump aims to protect industry growth while utilizing standard legal frameworks to penalize criminal or civil misconduct, dismissing safety-driven slowdowns as political hoaxes. Regulatory Overhang: Despite White House support, agencies like the Commerce and Defense departments continue to exercise individual friction points through export controls and supply-chain designations.

Despite White House support, agencies like the Commerce and Defense departments continue to exercise individual friction points through export controls and supply-chain designations. Antitrust Headwinds: Coordinated safety pacts among private labs have triggered private antitrust litigation, complicating the path toward self-regulated deployment.

Infrastructure Stress and Macroeconomic Exposure

Data center expansion remains a primary flashpoint heading into the midterm election season. Yet, Trump maintained that public pushback has largely failed, framing data centers as essential nodes for achieving a projected 25% contribution to U.S. GDP.

Photo: wtop.com

Entity / Stakeholder Reported Action / Position Regulatory / Legal Status Trump Administration Vowed to create “AI Force” and appoint AI czar; dismissed slowdown calls. Executive branch promotion with targeted agency restrictions. Anthropic & OpenAI Agreed to safety slowdowns and independent evaluator access. Targeted by a Northern District of California antitrust lawsuit. Commerce Department Imposed temporary export restrictions on advanced models. Active trade enforcement via bureaucratic channels.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama weighed in during a fireside chat at Colgate University, noting that while industry-led slowdowns are a positive short-term signal, long-term stability requires formalized government regulation.

Future Capital Allocation and Valuation Risks

The departure of former AI and crypto czar David Sacks to co-chair the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology underscores the fluidity of executive advisory roles in Washington. As private labs race toward advanced general intelligence—with internal safety leads like Anthropic’s Evan Hubinger warning publicly about catastrophic existential risks—investors face a dual-track market.

Photo: yahoo.com

On one track, state-backed protectionism and ambitions to outpace global competitors promise sustained capital influx. On the other track, private antitrust challenges and internal whistleblower resignations—such as Jacob Coxon’s exit from Anthropic—inject operational risk into long-term valuation models.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.