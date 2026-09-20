Keelon Russell Shines as Alabama QB, NC State Suffers Historic Collapse

Following a pivotal roster decision ahead of the 2026 college football season, Alabama named sophomore Keelon Russell its starting quarterback over veteran Austin Mack. Head coach Kalen DeBoer secured his premier roster upgrade, positioning the elite five-star talent to command the Crimson Tide offense straight out of fall camp.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Austin Mack Outlook: With only one year of eligibility remaining following the 2026 campaign, the Washington transfer’s path to starting snaps in Tuscalaosa has officially closed.

The Ascent of QB1 in Tuscaloosa

The quarterback competition in Tuscaloosa carried heavy expectations entering the fall. Following Ty Simpson’s departure—selected 13th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft—the Crimson Tide needed a dynamic floor-raiser. Enter Keelon Russell, a prized prospect who finished as the second-best player available in the 2025 recruiting class behind Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings. While veteran Austin Mack mounted a serious challenge after transferring from Washington in 2024, Russell ultimately pulled away during fall camp. Evaluators pointed to a lightning-fast release and profound natural arm talent. One NFL scout even noted “shades” of former LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels in Russell’s explosive playmaking style.

High-Stakes Pedigree and Pro Projections

Russell’s readiness is rooted in elite high school competition. Playing at Duncanville, Texas, in Class 6A Division I—widely regarded as one of the country’s most fiercely contested high-school football landscapes—prepared him to handle high-pressure environments. Before his arrival on campus, 247 Sports analyst Andrew Ivins praised Russell’s rare combination of mobility and operational polish. Front offices are already looking far down the road. Early projections from the NFL Mock Draft Database position Russell as the ninth-best player and third-best quarterback prospect for the 2028 NFL Draft class. With two full years of eligibility ahead of him before draft-eligibility rules apply, the runway is clear for Russell to elevate Alabama’s offensive ceiling.

Quarterback Battle Profile

Player Previous Program / Status Eligibility Remaining Draft Projection / Status Keelon Russell Duncanville HS (5-Star recruit) 2 Years (True Sophomore) Ranked No. 3 QB in 2028 Draft Class Austin Mack Washington Transfer (2024) 1 Year Experienced Backup / Depth Option Ty Simpson Alabama Alum Completed Selected 13th Overall by Rams (2026 NFL Draft)