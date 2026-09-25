Commanders avoid surgery and IR placement for Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will avoid surgery on his dislocated left elbow after visiting multiple specialists earlier this week. General Manager Adam Peters confirmed that neither a surgical intervention nor an Injured Reserve placement is currently planned, leaving an open window for a potential return within four weeks.

Here is why that matters for Washington: avoiding the IR list prevents an automatic four-game absence for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Instead, the team faces a stretch featuring three home games against the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Giants with Marcus Mariota at the helm.

Evaluating the Medical Consensus on Daniels’ Left Elbow

This incident marks the second time Daniels has suffered a dislocation in the same joint. Because of the repeat nature of the injury, medical options initially included surgical repair or reconstruction, a path that medical experts note would have ended his season. But after consulting specialists over a three-day window, decision-makers determined that an immediate operation was strictly a fallback option.

Instead of surgery, Daniels is pivoting to a rehabilitation and strengthening regimen while wearing a protective brace. While medical staff acknowledge that joint instability leaves no absolute guarantees against a third dislocation, the current structural evaluation of the elbow gives team leadership sufficient confidence to bypass the operating table.

Marcus Mariota Steps In as Washington Seeks First Win

With Daniels sidelined, Marcus Mariota will take over starting duties beginning with the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders enter the season searching for stability after dropping their first two contests of the campaign, extending a broader organizational slump that includes twelve losses across their last fourteen outings.

For Daniels, the latest setback compounds a frustrating trajectory. Following a 2024 debut season where he threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions alongside 891 rushing yards and six scores—guiding Washington to the NFC Championship Game—injuries disrupted his second professional year, forcing him to miss ten games due to a knee sprain, a hamstring issue, and initial elbow trouble.

Tracking the Sophmore Season Statistics and Trajectory

Before sustaining the injury in the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Daniels demonstrated flashes of his dynamic dual-threat capability in his limited action. Across six quarters this season, he accumulated 260 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 100 rushing yards on twelve attempts.

Against Dallas specifically, he posted 96 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and 69 rushing yards before exiting.

Season Games/Quarters Passing Yards Passing TDs Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2024 (Rookie) Full Season 3,568 25 891 6 Current 6 Quarters 260 3 100 0