Queensland Police investigate three suspicious deaths across the state

Queensland Police are currently investigating three separate suspicious deaths that occurred within a 24-hour window across the state, including a body discovered in a bin at a Brisbane apartment complex and a fatal house fire in Bellbird Park.

Kangaroo Point Discovery

Shortly before noon on Friday, police were called to an apartment complex at Kangaroo Point in Brisbane. Officers established a cordon at the entrance of an underground carpark where a garbage truck was parked after a body was reportedly found inside a bin.

Suspicious Fire in Bellbird Park

Emergency services were alerted by neighbors to a fire at a vacant two-storey home in Bellbird Park, west of Brisbane, at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Matthew Vanderbyl stated that the fire is being treated as suspicious due to reports of a smell of petrol in the area.

Because of the intensity of the blaze, emergency services could not enter the home immediately, and a police guard remained at the scene overnight. A search on Friday morning resulted in the discovery of a body. Police are currently seeking CCTV footage from nearby homes and working to identify the deceased.

Unexplained Death in Surat

In a third incident, an 84-year-old man was found unresponsive at a home in Surat, located 450km west of Brisbane, just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Assistant Commissioner Vanderbyl, the man’s medical distress was so advanced that people at the home began driving him to a nearby hospital.

The man was met by an ambulance during the trip, and CPR was performed before he was transported to the hospital in Surat, where he died shortly after 5 p.m. Police have declared both the car and the property as crime scenes because the death was unexplained. Investigators are interviewing people who were at the home and awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination conducted Friday afternoon.