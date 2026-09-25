Constitutional Court Power: Election Results Certainty vs. Process Legality

The constitutional challenge against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming’s 2024 election candidacy, heard under case number 01/PHPU.PRES-XXIV/2026 at the Constitutional Court, forces a high-stakes reckoning between procedural finality and substantive electoral legality.

The Clash Between Finality and Legal Process in Indonesia’s Electoral Dispute

As Alexander M. Bickel observed in The Least Dangerous Branch, the immense power held by constitutional courts brings an equally profound duty to question the exact boundaries of that authority. That enduring paradox sits at the center of the current Presidential Election Dispute (PHPU) reviewed by Indonesia’s Constitutional Court (MK). Petitioners have challenged the validity of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming’s candidacy by targeting the educational requirements mandated under Article 169 letter r of the Election Law. The core dispute reaches far beyond administrative paperwork or whether a specific equivalence certificate equals a standard high school diploma. Instead, it tests whether an election candidacy requirement can be challenged long after the votes are cast and certified.

Petitioners argue that Article 169 letter r imposes an imperative requirement that presidential and vice-presidential candidates must have a minimum education of senior high school completion or its equivalent. As detailed in filings on September 23, 2026, the plaintiffs are asking the Constitutional Court to declare Gibran’s candidacy flawed from its inception, nullify his qualification, and invalidate his inauguration as Vice President. The General Elections Commission (KPU) defends its position by noting that the equivalence document was accepted and verified back in 2023 under regulations treating equivalency certificates on par with high school diplomas.

Understanding the Strict Thresholds of Election Dispute Jurisdiction

Complicating the courtroom arguments is the stance taken by the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu). Bawaslu reported that it never received any formal complaints or uncovered violations regarding Gibran’s educational qualifications during the 2024 election stages. However, during the September 23, 2026 hearing, Bawaslu admitted it could not access the candidate registration data and documents housed within the official information system, even after its accounts were activated. While this lack of access did not automatically prove a procedural flaw, it raises valid questions concerning the overall transparency and quality of the candidate verification process.

Jurisprudentially, election law requires reliable mechanisms to verify candidate eligibility alongside the substantive rules themselves. Under Article 24C of the 1945 Constitution, the Constitutional Court holds the explicit power to rule on disputes over election results. The central legal question is whether that jurisdiction stretches to examining alleged candidate flaws brought forward more than two years after the official election results were finalized. The KPU maintains that it does not, classifying the challenge as a procedural election dispute that falls strictly under Bawaslu’s oversight domain. The petition arrived long past the strict three-day deadline following the official March 20, 2024 election results certification.

The Three Crucial Proofs Facing the Constitutional Court

This legal confrontation forces the judiciary to balance two competing imperatives: the absolute need for electoral finality and the principle that finality should never shield a candidacy that allegedly violated statutory law from the start. To resolve this tension, the Constitutional Court must examine three distinct layers of proof during the proceedings.

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First, the petitioners must prove that the Constitutional Court holds the legal authority to examine this challenge through a post-election PHPU petition. This hurdle encompasses the petitioners’ legal standing, the precise object of the lawsuit, strict statutory deadlines, and the fine legal boundary separating procedural election disputes from post-election result disputes—all of which the KPU is actively contesting.

Second, the petitioners must prove the existence of a substantive flaw within the candidate’s qualifications. This requires demonstrating an actual violation of the educational requirements mandated by the Election Law, rather than merely pointing out discrepancies in document formats or verification methods. Finally, should the court establish both jurisdiction and a substantive violation, it must then determine the appropriate legal consequences that follow.