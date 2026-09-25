Portrait of The 1975’s Matty Healy Shortlisted at British Photography Awards

A striking portrait of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, captured by 56-year-old Newcastle photographer Neil Ferry during a hurried rehearsal session in February, has been officially shortlisted for the 2026 British Photography Awards. The winners of the competition will be announced on Sunday, November 1.

The Bottom Line The Nominee: Newcastle photographer Neil Ferry secured a shortlist spot with a candid, weary portrait of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Newcastle photographer Neil Ferry secured a shortlist spot with a candid, weary portrait of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The Context: The image was snapped in a matter of minutes this February while Healy rehearsed for the Sunday For Sammy charity show.

The image was snapped in a matter of minutes this February while Healy rehearsed for the Sunday For Sammy charity show. The Timeline: Category winners for the 2026 British Photography Awards will be revealed on Sunday, November 1.

Capturing Fatigue Over Celebrity

Time is rarely a luxury afforded to photographers working within the orbit of modern pop stardom. Yet, for Neil Ferry, a tight window of opportunity yielded something far more enduring than standard promotional fare. The portrait, submitted under the portrait category, was snapped using a Sony A7iii camera paired with a Godox AD400 flash and a Tamron 28-70 F2.8 lens at Beyond Vinyl Records in Newcastle upon Tyne, according to details published by the British Photography Awards.

Ferry, who only picked up photography seriously at the age of 48 before enrolling in a BA program at Newcastle College, managed just a brief interaction with the musician. “So I went in, [Healy] was really busy, lovely, lovely guy and he said, ‘Look, you know, I’m rehearsing, but I’ve got a couple of minutes before I go home,’” Ferry explained, recounting the hurried setup. “I literally only had a minute to do the photo.”

Rather than seeking a polished, high-gloss publicity shot, the photographer leaned into the musician’s natural state. Healy was visibly exhausted from rigorous rehearsals for his upcoming charity appearance, a factor Ferry credits as the making of the image. “I loved the fact that he was a bit weary; I just think it really makes the photo,” Ferry noted, aiming for an atmosphere completely stripped of contemporary PR gloss.

Charity Roots and the Newcastle Connection

The snapshot traces back to a homecoming of sorts for the Healy family. The rehearsal took place ahead of Matty Healy’s appearance at the Sunday For Sammy charity show in Newcastle, an event launched in 2000. The production honors the late Sammy Johnson, an actor from the hit television series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet who passed away in 1998.

Matty’s father, actor Tim Healy, was born in Newcastle upon Tyne and stands as one of the key founders of the charitable initiative. The organization exists to channel vital funds toward emerging creative talent across the North East of England.

Key Details of the Nominated Portrait and Event Detail Specification Photographer Neil Ferry (56) Subject Matty Healy (The 1975) Location Beyond Vinyl Records, Newcastle upon Tyne Equipment Sony A7iii, Godox AD400, Tamron 28-70 F2.8 Award Ceremony Date Sunday, November 1

This year’s Sunday For Sammy staging proved a heavy-hitting affair. Alongside Healy delivering renditions of The 1975 tracks like ‘About You’ and ‘It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You’, the frontman covered The La’s, brought out Lewis Capaldi, and shared a stage with Sting for a rendition of The Police classic ‘Message In A Bottle’.

Future Records and Band Activity

While Ferry’s portrait competes for recognition this autumn, the broader machinery surrounding The 1975 continues to hum. The group previously teased fans with the prospect of fresh material, notably flashing the cryptic word ‘DOGS’ on screens during their headline performance at Glastonbury. Drummer George Daniels carried the branding on his kit throughout the set, fueling industry speculation regarding an upcoming long-player.

British Photography Awards – I'm Shortlisted!

Healy confirmed the band’s output late last year, stating, “We made two [albums]. It might be one, it might be two… but yeah, we’ve made two albums.” Manager Jamie Oborne reinforced the sentiment, noting that the musicians have earned the space to curate their next artistic chapter carefully, ensuring the finished product meets lofty expectations. Their fifth and latest full-length album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, landed in 2022 to widespread critical praise, cementing their status at the forefront of modern alternative pop.