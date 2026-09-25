Paris Saint-Germain made a concrete approach for Belgian international Charles De Ketelaere during the summer transfer window following his impressive World Cup campaign, but ultimately prioritized signing Ferran Torres. De Ketelaere, now facing a slow start to the season with Atalanta, confirmed the talks while remaining focused on his club career in Serie A.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Valuation Watch: De Ketelaere’s market stock remains tied to rediscovering his scoring form in Bergamo after a difficult opening stretch featuring zero goals in five Serie A matches.

The Belgian Plan and the Parisian Pivot

The European transfer market often swings on fine margins and tournament displays. For Charles De Ketelaere, a strong showing with the Red Devils on the global stage thrust him directly onto the radar of elite continental suitors. In an interview with the Belgian media outlet La Dernière Heure, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder revealed the extent of his summer dialogue with the French champions.

“I talked with the PSG, but they finally chose Ferran Torres,” De Ketelaere explained, detailing how the Parc des Princes hierarchy ultimately redirected their recruitment strategy. The Parisian sporting direction opted to capitalize on the soaring momentum of Torres, who cemented his status as a world champion and scored in the final for La Roja. While the Spanish international secured his high-profile move, De Ketelaere returned to domestic duties with Atalanta.

The historical footnote of that World Cup campaign remains uniquely his. During the quarter-final clash where Belgium fell to Spain, De Ketelaere became the singular player capable of breaching the Spanish defense throughout the tournament. That lone strike outshined attacking heavyweights like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Lionel Messi in terms of solving Spain’s defensive block.

Domestic Struggles and the Italian Political Scene

Yet, the transition from international heroics to club consistency has hit early roadblocks. The opening phase of the 2026-2027 campaign has proven demanding for the Belgian playmaker, who sits on zero goals through his first five Serie A fixtures under the tactical demands of Gian Piero Gasperini’s setup. Compounded by a recent disciplined tactical display where Juventus neutralized Atalanta, the team’s offensive mechanics are still finding rhythm.

Despite the slow domestic start and the allure of a Parisian project, De Ketelaere maintains a grounded perspective rooted in his past experiences. Reflecting on his developmental arc following a challenging stint at AC Milan, the player emphasized the necessity of regular minutes.

“I’m happy at Atalanta. I know how important it is to be a starter since my adventure at AC Milan. I would like to fight one day for titles,” De Ketelaere stated.

Squad Composition and Financial Realities

Player Club Age Recent Milestone Charles De Ketelaere Atalanta 25 Only player to score against Spain at the World Cup Ferran Torres Paris Saint-Germain — World Cup champion and tournament finalist goalscorer

Elite clubs continually balance tournament form with underlying tactical metrics.

For De Ketelaere, the summer inquiry serves as validation of his growing stature on the international stage.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.