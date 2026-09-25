Unión Magdalena vs. Santa Fe Confirmed Despite Security Crisis in Santa Marta

Unión Magdalena Confirms Copa BetPlay Clash Against Santa Fe Despite Security Crisis in Santa Marta

Independiente Santa Fe and Unión Magdalena are finally set to settle their delayed Copa BetPlay series on Friday, September 25, at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta. The crucial fixture, which will determine the final team advancing to the round of 16, comes amid a tense public order situation across the region triggered by an armed strike from the criminal group known as “Los Pachenca.”

The return leg of this Phase 1B matchup has faced repeated postponements. The initial delay stemmed from the Bogotá-based club’s demanding international campaign in the Copa Sudamericana, where the “León” advanced all the way to the quarterfinals before bowing out against Vasco da Gama. However, just as Santa Fe cleared its international calendar following a domestic league stumble against Deportivo Cali, a severe domestic security crisis threatened to derail the fixture once more.

Local Authorities Guarantee Safety as Unión Magdalena Issues Official Stance

Despite days of acute anxiety and localized disruptions that forced Unión Magdalena to suspend a training session earlier in the week to protect players and coaching staff, the club confirmed the match will proceed as scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time. The decision followed a formal assessment by the local security committee.

According to an official club statement, the determination was reached “following the meeting of the Local Security, Comfort, and Coexistence Commission in Football, in which security, logistical, and coexistence conditions were evaluated.” The club added that authorities successfully established the necessary guarantees to host the fixture safely and welcome supporters back into the stands.

Santa Marta Mayor Carlos Pinedo emphasized the broader economic and social stakes of restoring public stability in the area, noting that reliable security directly stimulates local commerce, tourism, and investment.

Format Adjustments and the Path to the Round of 16

Santa Fe enters Friday’s match holding a comfortable two-goal advantage from the first leg played on August 5, when the capital side secured a 2-0 victory. Because the Dimayor restructured the tournament’s latter stages following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on August 10, the stakes of this single remaining first-phase matchup are elevated. The competition format was compressed by reducing the definition by up to one game to alleviate fixture congestion.

Photo: eltiempo.com

The winner of Friday’s encounter at the Sierra Nevada stadium will advance immediately to a single-leg round of 16 clash against Fortaleza. The victor of that match will subsequently face Once Caldas in the quarterfinals. Ultimately, the team that manages to hoist the Copa BetPlay trophy at the end of the tournament will secure a qualification spot for the 2027 Copa Sudamericana.

An Invitation to Reclaim the Stadium

Recognizing the psychological toll the recent armed strike has taken on the local populace, Unión Magdalena has adopted an inviting posture toward its fanbase. In an effort to fill the stands, the club announced a special 2X1 ticket promotion for Friday evening’s game.

Photo: futbolred.com

“We know that our city has lived through difficult days and, as a club, we are not blind to that reality,” the organization stated. “Today we want to make a special invitation: let’s return to the Sierra Nevada and make our home a space to meet, share, and live football.”

As Santa Marta looks to turn the page on a turbulent week, the Sierra Nevada turf will offer a momentary diversion where sporting ambition takes center stage. How do you see this decisive fixture playing out under such unique circumstances? Let us know your thoughts below.