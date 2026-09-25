Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Reveal Surprise Romance

Heather Locklear, 65, and Lorenzo Lamas, 69, are officially in a relationship. The iconic 1980s and 1990s television stars, known respectively for Melrose Place and Renegade, began dating around late 2025 following the ends of their respective previous relationships, with a representative for Lamas confirming the romance to E! News.

The Bottom Line The Couple: Heather Locklear (65) and Lorenzo Lamas (69) are confirmed to be in a relationship since late 2025.

Heather Locklear (65) and Lorenzo Lamas (69) are confirmed to be in a relationship since late 2025. The Confirmation: A representative for Lamas confirmed the romance following a vintage social media post by the actor.

A representative for Lamas confirmed the romance following a vintage social media post by the actor. The Blended Family: The couple has a combined total of seven children from their previous relationships and has begun organizing family gatherings.

A Romance Rooted in Television History

Pop culture history took an unexpected turn when confirmation emerged regarding the romance between two of the most recognizable faces of 20th-century prime-time television. Heather Locklear, immortalized as Amanda Woodward in Melrose Place, and Lorenzo Lamas, television’s legendary Reno Raines from Renegade, have been quietly linked since late 2025. Both actors navigated simultaneous high-profile splits from their respective partners during that year, ultimately finding their way to each other.

The coupling first gained traction in public view when Lorenzo Lamas shared a piece of archival nostalgia on X: a vintage photograph of himself alongside Locklear featured in a 1983 issue of Playgirl. At that exact juncture in television history, the two actors stood as breakout young stars anchoring competing network soap operas—Lamas starring in CBS’s Falcon Crest and Locklear defining ABC’s Dynasty. Although that initial post was subsequently removed, a representative for Lamas officially verified the relationship to E! News, validating what celebrity photo agencies like TMZ had begun documenting.

Blending Seven Children and Past Marriages

Moving past the initial surprise of their pairing, the relationship has reportedly progressed to a deeply serious phase, marked by family integration. Sources indicate that Locklear and Lamas have arranged gatherings to introduce their respective children to one another. Between the two television veterans, they share a combined total of seven children.

Locklear shares a daughter, Ava, born in 1997, with her former husband Richie Sambora of the rock band Bon Jovi. Over the decades, Locklear’s personal life frequently intersected with the entertainment industry, including relationships with former Melrose Place co-star Jack Wagner, plastic surgeon Marc Mani, and Chris Heisser, who famously re-entered her life as a partner after they dated in high school.

Meanwhile, Lamas brings an extensive family dynamic and a well-documented history of marriage to the union. His children include AJ (born 1983) and Shayne (born 1985) from his second marriage to Michelle Smith; Alexandra (born 1997), Victoria (born 1999), and Isabella (born 2001) from his fourth marriage to Shauna Shand; and Paton Ashbrook (born 1988) from his relationship with Daphne Ashbrook. Lamas did not have children from his marriages to Victoria Hilbert (his first), Kathleen Kinmont (his third), Shawna Craig (his fifth), or his most recent wife, Kenna Scott, whom he separated from in 2025.

Faith and Future Speculation

Lamas, known for frequently sharing his personal reflections and faith on public platforms, initially accompanied his archival photo reveal with a scriptural citation from the Bible, quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 on the enduring nature of love and patience. While that specific post did not remain online, it underscored the actor’s reflective approach to this chapter of his life.

Heather Locklear GUSHES Over Lorenzo Lamas Romance

With Lamas’s history of six previous marriages—including Victoria Hilbert, Kathleen Kinmont, Shauna Shand, Shawna Craig, and Kenna Scott—media observers and fans are inevitably asking whether Locklear might eventually become Mrs. Lamas number seven. Given the serious nature of their current family introductions and shared history in the golden era of network television, the coming months will reveal if these two icons decide to make it official.