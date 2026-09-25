Gucci moves production of new footwear models to China

Gucci has broken decades of manufacturing tradition by moving the production of two new footwear models out of Italy and adopting a “Made in China” label, sparking a debate within the luxury market over price points and brand prestige. As traditional European luxury giants face mounting pressure across Asian markets and tightening margins, the decision by the Italian fashion house to pivot part of its output has laid bare the balancing act between modern technical capabilities and heritage.

At the center of this shift are two distinct silhouettes: the futuristic “Drip” sneaker, designed personally by creative director Demna for the Primavera collection, and a leather slip-on shoe. According to retail listings, the “Drip” features a laceless aesthetic utilizing nylon, canvas, and suede that channels the street-culture sensibilities Demna previously established during his tenure at Balenciaga. The footwear commands a retail price starting at approximately 820 euros in Europe, roughly 7,300 Hong Kong dollars, and begins at 1,050 US dollars in the American market, translating to about 8,200 Hong Kong dollars.

Shifting Production to China for Complex Craftsmanship

Responding directly to industry scrutiny and consumer questions regarding the change in provenance, a Gucci spokesperson issued a formal statement clarifying that the move is strictly a technical and outsourcing strategy rather than a wholesale relocation of its manufacturing footprint. The company emphasized that Italy remains the fundamental core of its manufacturing model and overall brand identity, pointing out that the shoes required advanced technical execution.

The brand explained that the two sneaker models feature a forward-looking design coupled with intricate manufacturing complexity. To achieve these performance and quality benchmarks, Gucci selected manufacturing partners in China possessing the requisite specialized technical knowledge and production capabilities. Drawing parallels to long-standing industry practices, the label noted that it has historically collaborated with suppliers in Switzerland and Japan for specialized accessory categories such as timepieces and eyewear.

Financial Pressures and the Search for Middle-Class Consumers

Industry analysts point out that this shift reflects deeper financial realities facing Gucci and its parent organization, Kering. Over the preceding three-year period, global sales for Gucci—serving as the flagship brand of the luxury group—have experienced a dramatic contraction, effectively being cut in half. This sharp downturn forced the closure of dozens of retail boutiques, creating a corporate mandate to rein in production costs while introducing fresh designs aimed at price-sensitive middle-class and aspirational shoppers.

Simultaneously, traditional European luxury powerhouses have encountered headwinds in China amid the rise of domestic brands. Controlling production expenditures while rolling out innovative items has evolved into a strategy across the sector. Yet, the psychological pull of a European provenance has formed the bedrock of high-end positioning, leaving many consumers questioning the fundamental value proposition of paying premium prices for items no longer crafted on the Italian peninsula.

Market Skepticism Over Price and Prestige

Luxury sector observers warn that altering supply chains in this manner risks alienating core buyers who associate high-end goods explicitly with local European craftsmanship. Madjo stated that the introduction of Chinese manufacturing further intensifies discussions regarding whether the high retail pricing remains equitable to the underlying value of the goods.

As the fashion industry watches how consumers react to these silhouettes on store shelves, the conversation highlights a broader structural reckoning for fashion houses trying to reconcile modern operational efficiency with legacy marketing.