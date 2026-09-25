Atlante vs Rayados de Monterrey: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live

Atlante and Rayados de Monterrey meet this Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 tournament. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 local time in central Mexico, with international streaming and broadcast options varying widely by region.

Match Context and Current Form

Atlante enters this fixture after recording five consecutive matches without winning and five draws in nine matches. In their previous outing, the Potros de Hierro drew 1–1 against Puebla, courtesy of an opening goal from Walter Portales in the 41st minute before Mathías Tomás leveled the score in the second half. That result leaves Atlante looking for a victory as they host a Monterrey side.

Rayados de Monterrey arrives with renewed momentum following a narrow 1–0 victory over Cruz Azul, secured by a lone strike from César Garza. Under the direction of manager Matías Almeyda, Monterrey sits seventh in the Liga MX standings with 13 points and a game in hand.

Broadcast Channels and Regional Kickoff Times

Fans hoping to follow the action live will find different viewing platforms depending on their geographic location. In Mexico, the match kicks off at 6:00 PM in the Northwest and Pacific zones, and at 7:00 PM in the Central zone, with live coverage provided by ESPN and Disney+.

Viewers located in the United States can watch the match via TUDN, with regional start times set for 9:00 PM Eastern, 8:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Mountain, and 6:00 PM Pacific. Across South America, ESPN holds the broadcast rights, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM in Argentina and Uruguay, and 9:00 PM in Paraguay, Bolivia, and Venezuela. Coverage across Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador begins at 8:00 PM local time.

Region / Country Local Kickoff Time Broadcasting Channel / Streaming Mexico (Central: CDMX, Monterrey, Guadalajara) 7:00 PM (September 25) ESPN and Disney+ Mexico (Northwest & Pacific: Baja California, Sonora) 6:00 PM (September 25) ESPN and Disney+ United States (Eastern: New York, Miami) 9:00 PM (September 25) TUDN United States (Central: Chicago, Dallas) 8:00 PM (September 25) TUDN United States (Mountain: Denver, Phoenix) 7:00 PM (September 25) TUDN United States (Pacific: Los Ángeles, Seattle) 6:00 PM (September 25) TUDN Argentina & Uruguay 10:00 PM (September 25) ESPN Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela 9:00 PM (September 25) ESPN Colombia, Peru, Ecuador 8:00 PM (September 25) ESPN Spain (Madrid) 03:00 AM (September 26) Unconfirmed

What to Watch For on Friday Night

How do you see this matchup unfolding at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes? Let us know your thoughts below.