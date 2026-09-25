Berkeley High gymnasts face high costs and injury risks

Artistic gymnastics is a physically demanding discipline requiring immense strength, flexibility, and body control. While offering high personal achievement and crucial time-management skills, many young athletes quit early due to intense training hours, high injury rates, and median participation costs reaching eight thousand dollars annually, according to Gymnastics Online.

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The Rigorous Demands of Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic gymnastics requires athletes to execute short choreographed routines packed with aerials, flips, and complex acrobatic elements. Gaining these technical capabilities demands extraordinary levels of physical conditioning, strength, and flexibility. Mastering every nuance of a routine means spending massive amounts of time inside the gym environment.

For Berkeley High School junior Lila McMahon, who has spent over ten years in the sport, the commitment is relentless. McMahon spends over 24 hours a week training at her gym, practicing from four to eight on weekdays, nine to one on Saturdays, and adding extra private lessons. But the intense workload comes with significant financial hurdles. According to Gymnastics Online, the median price of participating in competitive gymnastics reaches eight thousand dollars per year as athletes advance through skill tiers.

Injury Rates and the Toll on Young Athletes

With more than 24 hours of weekly training, physical breakdown is almost an inevitability. McMahon and her peers note that injuries are a recurring hurdle across their competitive careers. Coming back from a major setback is rarely straightforward.

BHS junior Minerva Burley, an eight-year competitive gymnastics veteran, explains that returning from injury requires intense endurance and targets muscle groups largely ignored in everyday movement. BHS senior Neshia Geoghegan experienced these physical limits firsthand and is currently sidelined with a back injury. Geoghegan emphasizes the fine line athletes walk between wanting to return to training and avoiding further physical damage, noting that extended time off makes the eventual comeback harder.

Culture and the Path Forward

Despite the steep financial investment, high injury risks, and grueling training schedules, many gymnasts find the personal payoff worth the sacrifice. McMahon points out that gymnastics teaches essential life skills, including time management and resilience. Team culture plays a vital role in sustaining athletes through the physical grind.

Spending upwards of 24 hours a week together creates exceptionally close-knit training environments where athletes constantly push and support one another. As Geoghegan notes, teammates rely on constant verbal encouragement to get through difficult training sessions and setbacks.