Liverpool demand profit on Florian Wirtz fee to sell

Liverpool have made it clear that any permanent departure for Florian Wirtz will require at least a profit on the £116 million fee paid to Bayer Leverkusen, as suitors like Bayern Munich and Chelsea monitor the 23-year-old midfielder’s difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Fantasy & Market Impact Transfer Market Watch: Bayern Munich’s active probing of the player’s camp sets up a valuation battle for the upcoming transfer windows.

The Anatomy of a High-Stakes Financial Standpoint

When Liverpool lured Florian Wirtz away from the Bundesliga last summer, the £116 million investment was made. But the tape from his debut campaign tells a starkly different story. The German international has struggled to replicate the cutting edge that defined his title-winning days under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. With just seven goals and as many assists in his debut season, followed by a sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign—including a difficult 2026 World Cup campaign in North America—the questions surrounding his adaptation to English football have reached a critical threshold.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Yet, the club hierarchy refuses to panic-sell. According to updates via TEAMtalk, sources close to the club insist the hierarchy believes the 23-year-old retains the capability to recapture the displays that made him a standout performer at Bayer Leverkusen. Consequently, while Bayern Munich have sounded out the player’s representatives in recent weeks, any formal approach runs into a financial roadblock: Liverpool demand at least a profit on the original fee before entertaining a sale.

Tactical Misalignment and the Burden of the Low-Block

The analytics underline a tactical mismatch that plagued Arne Slot’s tenure and continues to challenge Andoni Iraola’s system. Deployed variously as a left winger, a central number 10, and even a striker, Wirtz has frequently been forced to cover for his two holding midfielders. Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann dissected this imbalance to GOAL, pointing out that Wirtz often exhausts himself tracking backward.

“He’s got to start playing well. He has to start influencing the game,” Hamann told GOAL, noting that creators often require tactical liberties. “I think he’s a player who floats. He’s probably not got that respect from the other players that sometimes maybe he can stop defending, because I think you’ve got to give him certain liberties and a certain freedom… He’s not there to win balls, he’s there to set up goals and score goals.”

Metric / Season Phase Bayer Leverkusen (Peak) Liverpool (Debut Season) Direct Goal Contributions 20+ per season 14 total (7 goals, 7 assists) Transfer Valuation Floor £116M Acquisition Cost Profit-demanding threshold Primary Suitors European Elite Bayern Munich, Chelsea

External Suitors and the 2027 Transfer Horizon

Despite the current on-field malaise, the market for a technically gifted, versatile 23-year-old remains strong. Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown noted to Football Insider that while Liverpool’s investment has under-delivered relative to expectations, suitors are lurking. Bayern Munich have tracked the midfielder since before his Anfield switch, while Chelsea—following the appointment of Xabi Alonso—continue to maintain a watching brief on his situation.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant offered a more patient perspective to GOAL, arguing that transitions frequently demand extended runways. “It’s a big season for Wirtz. Obviously you give him the benefit of the doubt, of coming into a new league, getting used to a new team,” Pennant said via NetBet Casino. “We’ve seen players in the past take a season-and-a-half really to find their feet and click into gear.”

The Road Ahead for Anfield’s Acquisition

Liverpool currently boast an attack featuring Alexander Isak, Barcola, and Hugo Ekitike. Yet, until Wirtz unlocks his Leverkusen-era form and finds a stable role that prioritizes final-third incision over defensive cover, the speculation will only mount. With the transfer windows of 2027 looming, the clock is ticking for Wirtz to justify his price tag or face a reluctant parting of ways.

Why did Liverpool spend £116m on Florian Wirtz?

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