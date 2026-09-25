Angelina Jolie Sells Los Angeles Estate for $24.75 Million

On September 24, 2026, actress Angelina Jolie officially sold her historic 11,000-square-foot Los Feliz estate in Los Angeles for $24.75 million, marking a major step toward her planned departure from the United States once her youngest children turn 18.

The Bottom Line The Sale: Jolie offloaded the historic Laughlin Park compound for $24.75 million after listing it at $29.9 million in May 2026.

Jolie offloaded the historic Laughlin Park compound for $24.75 million after listing it at $29.9 million in May 2026. Hollywood Pedigree: The two-acre property was originally designed in 1913 and famously owned by pioneering filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, who connected it to a neighboring home once occupied by Charlie Chaplin.

The two-acre property was originally designed in 1913 and famously owned by pioneering filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, who connected it to a neighboring home once occupied by Charlie Chaplin. The Exit Strategy: The transaction aligns with Jolie’s stated plans to leave Los Angeles and spend her time primarily in Cambodia, where her eldest son Maddox was born.

Unloading a Slice of Golden Age Hollywood

Angelina Jolie’s sprawling Los Angeles compound is officially off the market, fetching $24.75 million according to real estate records reviewed in late September 2026. The Oscar winner originally purchased the property for $24.5 million back in 2017, just months after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. After putting the massive estate on the market for $29.9 million in May, the transaction closed below asking price, netting the actress a modest profit on the historic investment.

Located behind the gates of the prestigious Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, the 1020-square-meter property sits on over two acres of land and offers sweeping views toward the Hollywood Hills and the Griffith Observatory. The main residence, crafted by architect B. Cooper Corbett in 1913, underwent an extensive six-year renovation prior to Jolie’s ownership. The grounds feature six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool, a pool house, a fitness studio, a separate tea house, and a guest studio complete with a living room, fireplace, and private entrance.

Living in the Footsteps of Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin

Few residential properties in Southern California carry the sheer cinematic weight of Jolie’s former Los Angeles base. The estate is deeply woven into the history of Hollywood’s earliest pioneers. Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille purchased the property in 1916 and resided there until his death in 1959. DeMille, often called a founding father of American cinema, directed and produced 70 feature films spanning the silent era right through the rise of sound and color.

Here is the kicker: in 1920, DeMille expanded the estate by acquiring a neighboring house that had once been lived in by Charlie Chaplin. The two historic residences were subsequently connected by a glass corridor, creating a massive compound that later maintained long-term residency. Records indicate that a single private owner occupied the estate for 30 years before selling it to Jolie in 2017.

Real Estate Transactions and Ongoing Legal Battles

The successful sale of the Los Feliz compound unfolds against a backdrop of high-profile legal wrangling for the actress. Jolie has been locked in an ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt over Château Miraval, the French winery the former couple jointly owned from 2008 until 2021. Pitt initiated a lawsuit against Jolie in February 2022, alleging that she sold her stake in the vineyard to an investment firm without his consent. The former couple split in 2016, and court battles over the property have persisted, with the case currently expected to head to trial in August 2027.

Photo: tmz.com

Property Details: The Cecil B. DeMille Estate Metric Detail Original Architect B. Cooper Corbett (1913) Famous Former Owners Cecil B. DeMille (1916–1959), Charlie Chaplin (neighboring residence) Property Size & Location 11,000 sq ft / 2.1 acres in Laughlin Park, Los Feliz, Los Angeles Jolie Acquisition (2017) $24.5 million Jolie Sale Price (Sept 2026) $24.75 million

Looking Toward Cambodia and Life Beyond Los Angeles

For years, Jolie has made no secret of her desire to leave Southern California. In a 2024 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress laid bare her long-term living plans. “I grew up in this town,” Jolie told the outlet. “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.” With her youngest children now approaching adulthood, the sale of the Laughlin Park estate removes a major domestic anchor.

Angelina Jolie Finally Sells Iconic Cecil B. DeMille Estate for $24.75 Million

Once she leaves the United States, Jolie is expected to spend significant amounts of time in Cambodia, alongside visiting family members scattered across the globe. The actress has maintained deep, long-standing ties to the country, underscored by the fact that her eldest son, Maddox, was born there and that she owns multiple properties in the region. As this chapter of Hollywood real estate closes, the legendary compound passes into new hands, and Jolie moves closer to her next global chapter.