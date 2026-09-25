Mexican Actor César Hurtado Dies at 33: ‘Vencer la Culpa’ Star Passes Away

Mexican Actor César Hurtado Dies at 33, Leaving the Latin Entertainment Industry in Mourning

Mexican actor César Hurtado, recognized for his memorable roles in Televisa productions like Vencer la culpa and the Netflix series Man on Fire, has died at the age of 33. His passing on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, was officially confirmed by his representation agency, sending waves of shock and sorrow across the television, film, and theater communities.

Photo: poresto.com

The Bottom Line The News: Mexican actor César Hurtado passed away at age 33 on September 23, 2026. The Career: He built a diverse portfolio spanning Televisa telenovelas, independent cinema, theater, and streaming projects like Netflix’s Man on Fire. The Response: Representatives, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with tributes honoring his professionalism, warmth, and artistic versatility.

A Rapidly Rising Career Across Television, Film, and Streaming

César Raziel Hurtado Banda hailed from Veracruz, where he built a strong foundation in the arts by studying both Psychology and Theater at the Universidad Veracruzana. Over the years, that academic grounding translated into a steady, versatile career that bridged traditional broadcast television with modern streaming platforms and independent cinema.

To television audiences, Hurtado became widely known through prominent projects with Televisa. In 2023, he stepped onto the set of the hit telenovela Vencer la culpa, sharing screen credits with established stars like Claudia Martín, Gabriel Soto, María Sorté, and Gabriela de la Garza. He followed that success with an appearance in the dramatic series Pacto de sangre, acting alongside Bárbara de Regil, Luis Ernesto Franco, Alejandro Nones, and Erika de la Rosa.

Expanding Beyond the Small Screen into Film and Netflix

While telenovelas introduced him to living rooms across Latin America, Hurtado’s ambitions stretched far beyond serial dramas. He cultivated a distinct footprint in Mexican cinema, securing roles in feature films such as Sobriedad, me estás matando—which premiered in Mexico in 2026 and featured an ensemble cast including Maya Zapata and Alfonso Borbolla—alongside Venganza póstuma.

Photo: elespectador.com

International visibility also marked his final years in the industry. Hurtado joined the cast of the high-profile Netflix series Man on Fire, adding global streaming credits to a resume that already balanced commercial work, modeling, and theater. Beyond acting, peers and collaborators frequently noted his distinct eye for visual arts, particularly his intricate illustrations created in ink, including design work for commercial ventures like the “Plata” card.

Project Title Medium Platform / Network Vencer la culpa Television Series Televisa (2023) Pacto de sangre Television Series Streaming / Television Sobriedad, me estás matando Feature Film Theatrical Release (2026) Man on Fire Streaming Series Netflix (2026)

Colleagues Pay Tribute to a Quiet Force in the Industry

Following the confirmation of his death by his representation agencies—referred to in reports as Agencia LVAT and Elevate—colleagues and representatives shared heartfelt testimonies detailing Hurtado’s character off-camera. Luciano, his representative, wrote a poignant public farewell remembering him as a steady and compassionate presence in a demanding industry. As noted in statements shared via social media, his representatives emphasized his consistency, formal work ethic, rare kindness, and the genuine sense of peace he brought to professional environments.

Mexican Actor Cesar Hurtado Dies: Star of Telenovelas "VENCER LA CULPA" and "PACTO DE SANGRE"

Other industry peers, including actress Mónica Guevara, echoed those sentiments, recalling recent encounters with Hurtado during casting sessions and commercial shoots. Colleagues noted that the actor remained deeply active and optimistic about upcoming professional opportunities right up until his unexpected passing.

As of late September 2026, no official cause of death has been made public by his agency or family representatives. While fans and friends continue to share tributes across digital platforms, the entertainment community remains focused on honoring the legacy of a dedicated artist whose creative journey was cut tragically short.